Easter holidaymakers bound for Europe are already mired in stifling travel delays after French protesters launched another day of industrial action.

France is the latest popular European destination to be hit by walkouts, with strike action in the UK, Portugal and Spain threatening to inflame rampant delays and cancellations.

Travel chaos has broken out on both sides of the channel, as French protestors blocked traffic around a mile from Paris Charles de Gaulle airport early on Thursday morning, forcing travellers to walk.

British Airways grounded around 20 flights that would have used French airspace as nationwide air traffic control strikes erupted across France.

Meanwhile, long queues have already formed for ferries at the port of Dover, with operator DFDS tweeting that the wait for passport checks by French officials is “up to 90 minutes”.

Last weekend, thousands of travellers were delayed for over 12 hours as they waited for border processing.

The delays were blamed on French border officials carrying out extra checks and stamping UK passports following Brexit.