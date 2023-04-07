Dover delays – live: Queues build and traffic snarls as ferry port braces for Easter travel chaos
Flights grounded and trains cancelled as another day of industrial action erupts across France
Easter holidaymakers bound for Europe are already mired in stifling travel delays after French protesters launched another day of industrial action.
France is the latest popular European destination to be hit by walkouts, with strike action in the UK, Portugal and Spain threatening to inflame rampant delays and cancellations.
Travel chaos has broken out on both sides of the channel, as French protestors blocked traffic around a mile from Paris Charles de Gaulle airport early on Thursday morning, forcing travellers to walk.
British Airways grounded around 20 flights that would have used French airspace as nationwide air traffic control strikes erupted across France.
Meanwhile, long queues have already formed for ferries at the port of Dover, with operator DFDS tweeting that the wait for passport checks by French officials is “up to 90 minutes”.
Last weekend, thousands of travellers were delayed for over 12 hours as they waited for border processing.
The delays were blamed on French border officials carrying out extra checks and stamping UK passports following Brexit.
Trouble in Calais
DFDS has said in the past hour that there’s a wait time of an hour for coaches at Calais to complete all checks at port due to the high volume of traffic travelling this weekend.
P&O Ferries had a sailing from Calais to Dover last night delayed due to strike action in France.
Dover delays
At dawn on Friday morning, DFDS Ferries – which sails from Dover to Calais and Dunkirk – was reporting: “Queues of up to 30 minutes at border controls.”
Later in the day travellers are warned: “Please allow 120 minutes to complete border controls and check-in.
Irish Ferries, which sails from Dover to Calais, is telling passengers to allow up to three hours to complete border facilities and check-in
Strong summer ahead for Tui as Britons seek sunshine holidays
Tens of thousands of British travellers face disruption on Thursday as another nationwide strike takes place in France.
The latest walkout in protest against President Macron’s proposed pension reforms has caused Eurostar to cancel a pair of trains between London and Paris.
The cross-Channel rail operator said: “There will be a general strike in France on 6 April, which could extend beyond this date. It will involve disruption across multiple sectors, including national rail services and it will have an impact on the availability of some of our crew.”
Read travel correspondent Simon Calder’s report here:
France air traffic control strike sees flights cancelled, Eurostar trains axed
France air traffic control strike
Freight lorries, HGVs and cars are seen queuing on the A20 road towards the Port of Dover
Watch: Port of Dover boss promises smoother weekend for France travellers
ICYMI: Another Easter of travel chaos begins as queues build at Dover and France hit by strikes
Britons are facing travel chaos this weekend with flights grounded, trains cancelled and traffic already building up at Dover as the Easter weekend getaway begins.
The four days between Good Friday to Easter Monday are expected to be the busiest since 2019, with post-Brexit passport checks, railway works and strikes in France all set to cause delays for travellers.
For many, it will be a repeat of the disruption faced last Easter that was hit by airport staff shortages and cross-Channel hold-ups.
Travel correspondent Simon Calder reports:
Another Easter of chaos begins with queues at Dover and French strikes
Wait for passport checks hits 90 minutes as national strike in France grounds flights
Package holiday company Tui Group has recorded strong demand for Easter holiday trips to destinations with “guaranteed sun”, as it expects a busy summer and bookings to return to pre-Covid levels.
Read more on this story here:
Strong summer ahead for Tui as Britons seek sunshine holidays
The package holiday company said demand for Easter holidays has been strong as bookings near pre-Covid levels
ICYMI: Dover port chief contradicts Brexiteer MPs who blamed France for coach delays
The boss of the Port of Dover has contradicted claims by senior Tory MPs that French frontier officials were responsible for border hold-ups at the start of the Easter school holidays.
Doug Bannister, chief executive of the UK’s main departure point for continental Europe, said the Police aux Frontieres had been “very, very good” at responding to the build-up of traffic last weekend.
Tens of thousands of travellers queued for 12 hours or more ahead of ferry journeys to France as a post-Covid surge of coach trips came up against tougher post-Brexit border checks.
Read Simon Calder’s exclusive report here:
Dover port chief contradicts Brexiteer MPs who blamed France for coach delays
Exclusive: ‘When they knew we were having challenges, they actually turned up with more people to better support us’
Listen: Ferry, road and rail disruption over Easter
Travel correspondent Simon Calder gives you the travel outlook amid ferry, road and rail disruption over the Easter weekend:
Last weekend was ‘challenging time’ for Dover community, say port authorities ahead of ‘busy’ bank holiday
Read the latest statement from the Port of Dover ahead of the “busy” Easter weekend:
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies