Dover delays news – live: Port gives latest update as 10-hour ferry queues continue into Sunday
Officials have blamed bad weather and hold-ups at French border controls for the delays
The Port of Dover authorities have warned passengers to expect 10-hour delays as Easter getaways got off to a frustrating start for many this weekend.
“Unfortunately the situation remains the same with regards to the waiting times being experienced by coach passengers. There is approximately a 10 hour wait from the back of the queue to reach check in,” the port said in a statement this morning.
Officials added that long queues are expected to continue on Sunday.The delays come after a critical incident was declared overnight on Friday.
Operators P&O Ferries and DFDS Seaways reported delays to ferry and coach services, citing bad weather and hold-ups at French border controls as partly responsible.
In a statement on Saturday the “deeply frustrated” port officials blamed the delays on “lengthy French border processes and sheer volume” of people travelling.
ICYMI: Starmer urges government to ‘get a grip’ on delays at Dover
Labour’s Keir Starmer urged the government to “get a grip” on the situation at Dover as coach traffic faced “significant delays” that could last up to 16 hours.
Watch:
Easter travel chaos: All the rail, road and flight disruption taking place
Transport strikes, rail engineering work and traffic congestion are combining to make Easter 2023 a very challenging time to travel.
How likely is it that your Easter getaway will be impacted by transport issues?
Simon Calder reports:
All the rail, road and flight disruption affecting Easter travel plans
Airport strikes, air-traffic control walk-outs, road hold-ups and rail engineering works could all impact Easter getaways
Why Brexit is to blame for holiday traffic chaos at Dover
“While all eyes (well, my four at least) were fixed on Heathrow Terminal 5, where a 10-day strike by security staff began on Friday, the traditional great getaway snarl-up this Easter turned out to be at the Port of Dover.”
Simon Calder writes:
Why Brexit is to blame for holiday traffic chaos at Dover
The Man Who Pays His Way: We asked for a hard EU frontier in southeast Kent, plus tougher passport controls
Port of Dover warns of 10-hr delays
Port of Dover has warned passengers of 10 hour delays as long queues continue.
“Unfortunately the situation remains the same with regards to the waiting times being experienced by coach passengers. There is approximately a 10 hour wait from the back of the queue to reach check in,” the port said in a statement on Sunday morning.
‘Frustrated’ Dover officials blame ‘lengthy French border processes’
Officials at the Port of Dover say they are “deeply frustrated” about significant traffic delays that have seen thousands of travellers queueing for up to 16 hours as the Easter getaway begins.
A critical incident was declared overnight on Friday, and operators P&O Ferries and DFDS Seaways reported delays to ferry and coach services, citing bad weather and hold-ups at French border control as partly responsible.
Maryam Zakir-Hussain, Andy Gregory report:
Port of Dover declares critical incident as high levels of traffic cause delays
‘The port is currently experiencing high volumes of coach traffic due to the Easter holidays’
Delays continue at Port of Dover
Officials at the Port of Dover have said that long queues are expected to continue on Sunday.
In a statement on Twitter, the port said: “We apologise for the wait times in Dover for coach passengers this morning. The length of the delay remains the same. Once coaches reach the buffer zone there is approximately a 4-5 hour wait to reach check in.”
Port of Dover travellers face queuing for up to 12-hours as critical incident declared
The Port of Dover has declared a critical incident as coach traffic faces “significant delays due to lengthy French border processes and sheer volume” of traffic.
Watch:
P&O Ferries issues fresh apology for delays
“We apologise again for the wait times experienced by coaches in Dover this weekend. The current time at the cruise terminal is approximately 4-5 hours”, P&O Ferries tweeted on Saturday evening.
“Once coaches reach the buffer zone there will be another 4-5 hour wait before they reach check in.”
The Port of Dover has declared a critical incident as coach traffic faces “significant delays due to lengthy French border processes and sheer volume” of traffic.
Footage captures lengthy queues of traffic resulting in travellers waiting for up to 12 hours as their Easter getaways begin.
A critical incident was declared overnight on Friday and operators P&O Ferries and DFDS Seaways reported delays to ferry and coach services, citing bad weather and hold-ups at French border controls as partly responsible.
Officials at the Port of Dover say they are “deeply frustrated” about the significant traffic delays.
Watch:
Why Brexit is to blame for holiday traffic chaos at Dover
Simon Calder, also known as The Man Who Pays His Way, has been writing about travel for The Independent since 1994. In his weekly opinion column, he explores a key travel issue – and what it means for you.
When it’s the start of the Easter holidays and you’re a transport hub and you’re trending on Twitter, you know things are not going well.
While all eyes (well, my four at least) were fixed on Heathrow Terminal 5, where a 10-day strike by security staff began on Friday, the traditional great getaway snarl-up this Easter turned out to be at the Port of Dover.
Thousands of coach passengers endured a miserable wait, many of them through the night. Factors as diverse as stormy weather and the French were blamed for preventing travellers from getting away on much-needed holidays.
“Blame,” though, is the wrong term here. We got what we signed up after a democratic vote to leave the European Union and asking to become “third-country nationals” in the eyes of the EU.
Read more:
Why Brexit is to blame for holiday traffic chaos at Dover
The Man Who Pays His Way: We asked for a hard EU frontier in southeast Kent, plus tougher passport controls
