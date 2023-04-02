✕ Close Port of Dover declares critical incident as high levels of traffic caused lengthy delays

The Port of Dover authorities have warned passengers to expect 10-hour delays as Easter getaways got off to a frustrating start for many this weekend.

“Unfortunately the situation remains the same with regards to the waiting times being experienced by coach passengers. There is approximately a 10 hour wait from the back of the queue to reach check in,” the port said in a statement this morning.

Officials added that long queues are expected to continue on Sunday.The delays come after a critical incident was declared overnight on Friday.

Operators P&O Ferries and DFDS Seaways reported delays to ferry and coach services, citing bad weather and hold-ups at French border controls as partly responsible.

In a statement on Saturday the “deeply frustrated” port officials blamed the delays on “lengthy French border processes and sheer volume” of people travelling.