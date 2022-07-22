Jump to content
<p>Families embarking on cross-Channel summer getaways face five-hour queues at the Port of Dover (Gareth Fuller/PA)</p>

Families embarking on cross-Channel summer getaways face five-hour queues at the Port of Dover (Gareth Fuller/PA)

(PA Wire)

Dover traffic - live: Reports of four-hour queues at port as summer holiday getaway kicks off

Busiest travel weekend since 2019 kicks off as school holidays begin

Helen Coffey,Simon Calder,Lucy Thackray
Friday 22 July 2022 09:16
As “frantic Friday” kicks off, with millions of Brits expected to travel this weekend as the school holidays begin, journeys are already being beset by issues across the country.

Those attempting to travel by ferry to France from Dover are being warned of waits of four hours or longer, with the port blaming the French for “woefully inadequate staffing”.

The port reported earlier this morning that the roads to the Port (A2 /A20) “are extremely busy with freight and tourism”.

One traveller said they were moving “50 metres per hour” and tweeted: “At this rate it’ll be 34 hours before I get to the port!”

Motorists are also being warned about congestion on the M25 around London and the A303 through Wiltshire, while fuel protesters are expected to hit key routes including the M4, M5, M32 and A38.

Trains are currently running smoothly, but airports are seeing a high number of passengers today, with an easyJet flight to Milan already cancelled from London Gatwick in the early hours of this morning.

Ferry companies tell customers to allow four hours to check-in at Dover

Several ferry companies operating out of Dover port have warned passengers travelling with them today to allow four hours to complete the check-in and border control process.

DFDS Ferries, which sails from Dover to Calais and Dunkerque, tweeted: “Please allow four hours to complete the check in process and border controls at the port.”

P&O Ferries is reporting that delays are currently “in excess of four hours”, adding: “Please arrive prepared for a prolonged wait. Carry snacks and additional water with you.”

One traveller said they were moving “50 metres per hour”, while another tweeted: “Sat in lanes waiting to get to border control. Zero movement.”

Helen Coffey22 July 2022 09:16
Good morning, and welcome to The Independent’s travel liveblog. We’ll be sharing all the latest updates as the great summer getaway gets underway.

Helen Coffey22 July 2022 09:05

