Dover traffic - live: Reports of four-hour queues at port as summer holiday getaway kicks off
Busiest travel weekend since 2019 kicks off as school holidays begin
As “frantic Friday” kicks off, with millions of Brits expected to travel this weekend as the school holidays begin, journeys are already being beset by issues across the country.
Those attempting to travel by ferry to France from Dover are being warned of waits of four hours or longer, with the port blaming the French for “woefully inadequate staffing”.
The port reported earlier this morning that the roads to the Port (A2 /A20) “are extremely busy with freight and tourism”.
One traveller said they were moving “50 metres per hour” and tweeted: “At this rate it’ll be 34 hours before I get to the port!”
Motorists are also being warned about congestion on the M25 around London and the A303 through Wiltshire, while fuel protesters are expected to hit key routes including the M4, M5, M32 and A38.
Trains are currently running smoothly, but airports are seeing a high number of passengers today, with an easyJet flight to Milan already cancelled from London Gatwick in the early hours of this morning.
Ferry companies tell customers to allow four hours to check-in at Dover
Several ferry companies operating out of Dover port have warned passengers travelling with them today to allow four hours to complete the check-in and border control process.
DFDS Ferries, which sails from Dover to Calais and Dunkerque, tweeted: “Please allow four hours to complete the check in process and border controls at the port.”
P&O Ferries is reporting that delays are currently “in excess of four hours”, adding: “Please arrive prepared for a prolonged wait. Carry snacks and additional water with you.”
One traveller said they were moving “50 metres per hour”, while another tweeted: “Sat in lanes waiting to get to border control. Zero movement.”
Good morning, and welcome to The Independent’s travel liveblog. We’ll be sharing all the latest updates as the great summer getaway gets underway.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies