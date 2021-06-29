Where will your vaccine get you in Europe?

As the Delta coronavirus variant surges across the UK, many European countries are tightening their border controls when it comes to British travellers.

But those who have had both Covid vaccine doses will find more doors opening up this summer.

Proof of being fully vaccinated can gain Brits entry to a number of destinations, quarantine-free – and may alleviate the requirement to take a pricey PCR test before heading on holiday.

Here are the main European tourist destinations where you can expect a welcome if you’re double-jabbed at least 14 days prior to travel.

Portugal

As of 28 June, those travelling from the UK to this former green list darling must quarantine for 14 days – unless you can show you have been vaccinated with an EU approved Covid vaccine at least 14 days before travel. As long as you can show you have completed the vaccination programme via the NHS app, you can swerve self-isolation.

Island Madeira, on the UK’s green list, will allow fully vaccinated Britons to enter with no testing requirement. Everyone else must present a negative PCR test on arrival.

Iceland

If you have had a full course of the Covid-19 vaccine, you’re only required to have a test on arrival into Iceland and follow quarantine measures until the result is known (usually within 24 hours). If you live in England, Iceland will accept the NHS app or your NHS letter to demonstrate your vaccination status. If you live in Scotland or Wales, Iceland will accept your respective NHS letter.

Spain

From midnight on 2 July, the Spanish government will require all arrivals to Spain from the UK to present a negative Covid-19 PCR test prior to arrival unless they have proof of full vaccination.

Croatia

UK nationals travelling to Croatia must present a negative Covid-19 antigen or PCR test result taken up to 48 hours before arrival in Croatia, unless they can show proof of full vaccination or a certificate of recovery following a positive test result between 11 and 180 days prior. Travel is permitted within defined purposes, including, but not limited to, residence, business and tourism. In addition to evidence of your negative Covid-19 status, those travelling under the tourism exemption are required to hold a valid accommodation booking or proof of property ownership in Croatia.

Greece

Arrivals from the UK must provide either: proof of a negative Covid-19 PCR test, undertaken within the 72 hour period before arrival into Greece; proof of a negative rapid antigen test from an authorised laboratory, undertaken within the 48 hour period before the scheduled flight; or proof of two Covid-19 vaccinations completed at least 14 days before travel. Travellers with proof of either are exempted from the need to self-isolate on arrival to Greece.

France

Travellers who are fully vaccinated do not need an essential reason to travel to France and do not need to self-isolate on arrival. Fully vaccinated travellers will need to present the following documents: those aged 11 years old or over will need evidence of a negative PCR test result taken within 72 hours of departure, or a negative antigen test result taken within 48 hours of departure; a completed ‘sworn statement’ (déclaration sur l’honneur) form self-certifying they are not suffering from symptoms associated with coronavirus and have not been in contact with confirmed cases in the preceding fortnight; proof of vaccination status.

Malta

From 30 June 2021, the Maltese authorities have announced that they will require all arrivals aged 12 and above from the United Kingdom to present proof of full vaccination. Only the paper version of the NHS Covid letter will be accepted.