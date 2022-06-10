EasyJet has axed a further 72 flights today as Britons hoping to get away for a summer break are hit by travel chaos.

Most of the cancellations are to and from easyJet’s main base, London Gatwick.

Britain’s biggest budget airline is currently cancelling around 30 flights daily at a few days’ notice due to staff shortages.

But some passengers are getting considerably less warning, only told within a few hours of their scheduled departure time.

Meanwhile, British Airways is still cancelling more than 100 short-haul flights a day to and from its main base, London Heathrow airport.

BA says almost all of the flight cancellations are pre-planned and that passengers were given advance notice – with some departures taken out of the schedules many weeks ahead.

Elsewhere, Priti Patel has accused Labour MP of “deliberate and inappropriate scaremongering” after he raised the subject of passport delays in Parliament.