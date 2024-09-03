Jump to content

All of the countries currently on the Foreign Office ‘do not travel’ list

Warnings against travel abroad have been issued for countries including Haiti, Iran and Russia

Natalie Wilson
Tuesday 03 September 2024 05:08
Comments
Close
When planning a holiday, it’s wise to check these three things before you leave for the airport: your passport is in-date, travel insurance is still valid and you’re travelling to someplace safe according to the Foreign Commonwealth and Development Office (FCDO).

Political conflicts, natural disasters and safety concerns are among the reasons the UK Foreign Office will recommend British nationals steer clear of certain destinations.

The FCDO has issued various travel warnings, including advice against “all travel” and “all but essential travel” to entire countries or parts of countries in Europe, Africa, Asia and South America.

The FCDO advises against all travel to Afghanistan
The FCDO advises against all travel to Afghanistan (Getty Images)

Of 226 countries or territories with foreign travel advice pages, 68 are currently flagged as having no-go zones due to security issues, health risks and legal differences with the UK.

If you choose to make the journey against FCDO advice, travel insurance will be invalidated, and there may be a lack of consular support in the event of an emergency overseas.

Here is the full list of countries on the Foreign Office’s do not travel list to check before you plan a trip.

FCDO advises against all travel

  1. Afghanistan – “The security situation is volatile”
  2. Belarus – “You face a significant risk of arrest”
  3. Burkina Faso – except to the capital, Ouagadougou
  4. Central African Republic – except to the capital, Bangui
  5. Haiti – “Due to the volatile security situation”
  6. Iran – “British nationals are at significant risk of arrest”
  7. Iraq – except to the Kurdistan Region of Iraq
  8. Lebanon – “Due to risks associated with the ongoing conflict between Israel, Lebanese Hizballah and other non-state actors”
  9. Libya – “The local security situation is fragile”
  10. Mali – except to Bamako
  11. Niger – except to the capital city of Niamey
  12. Russia – “Due to the risks and threats from its continuing invasion of Ukraine”
  13. South Sudan – “Due to the risk of armed violence and criminality”
  14. Sudan – “Ongoing military conflict in Khartoum”
  15. Syria – “Ongoing conflict and unpredictable security conditions”
  16. Ukraine – “Ongoing risk of harm to British nationals from Russian attacks across all of Ukraine”
  17. Yemen – “Unpredictable security conditions”

FCDO advises against all travel to parts

  1. Algeria – all travel to within 30km of Algeria’s borders with Libya, Mauritania, Mali, Niger, Tunisia
  2. Armenia – within 5km of the full eastern border between Armenia and Azerbaijan
  3. Azerbaijan – Nagorno-Karabakh and surrounding areas
  4. Benin – Northern border regions
  5. Burundi – Cibitoke and Bubanza provinces
  6. Cameroon – Bakassi Peninsula and within 40km of Central African Republic, Chad and Nigeria borders
  7. Chad – Borkou, Ennedi Ouest, Ennedi Est and Tibesti provinces, Kanem Province, including Nokou, Lake Chad region and within 30km of all Chad’s other borders  
  8. Congo – Republic of Congo-Central African Republic border area in the Likouala Region, districts in the Pool Region and Mouyondzi District in the Bouenza Region
  9. Côte d’Ivoire – borders with Burkina Faso and Mali and Côte d’Ivoire-Liberia border
  10. Democratic Republic of the Congo – DRC-Central African Republic border, Eastern DRC, Kwamouth territory of Mai-Ndombe Province and areas in Kinshasa Province
  11. Djibouti – Djibouti-Eritrea border
  12. Egypt – Egypt-Libya border, North Sinai and Western Desert
  13. Eritrea – within 25km of Eritrea’s land borders
  14. Ethiopia – international border areas, Tigray region, Amhara region, Afar region, Gambella region, Oromia region, Somali Regional State and Benishangul-Gumuz region
  15. Georgia – South Ossetia and Abkhazia
  16. Indonesia –Mount Sinabung, North Sumatra, Mount Marapi, West Sumatra, Mount Semeru, East Java, Mount Ruang, Northern Sulawesi, Mount Ibu, North Maluku
  17. Israel – Gaza, The West Bank and Northern Israel
  18. Jordan – within 3km of the border with Syria
  19. Mauritania – Eastern Mauritania, Mauritania-Western Sahara border, Tiris Zemmour, Adrar, Tagant, Hodh el Gharbi, Assaba and Guidimaka provinces
  20. Moldova –Transnistria
  21. Mozambique – Cabo Delgado Province, Nampula Province
  22. Myanmar (Burma) – Chin State, Kachin State, Kayah State, Kayin State, Mon State, Rakhine State, Sagaing and Magway regions, Tanintharyi Region, Shan State North, North Mandalay Region
  23. Nigeria – Borno State, Yobe State, Adamawa State, Gombe State
  24. Philippines – Western and central Mindanao and the Sulu archipelago
  25. Saudi Arabia – Saudi Arabia-Yemen border and Abha International Airport  
  26. Somalia – eastern Somaliland and Western Somaliland
  27. The Occupied Palestinian Territories –Gaza, Areas near Gaza, The West Bank and Northern Israel
  28. Togo – Togo-Burkina Faso border
  29. Tunisia – Western Tunisia, including the Tunisia-Algeria border and Southern Tunisia, including the Tunisia-Libya border
  30. Turkey – Turkey-Syria border, Sirnak city and Hakkari Province
  31. Venezuela – within 80km of the Venezuela-Colombia border, within 40km of the Venezuela-Brazil border
  32. Western Sahara – south and east of the Berm boundary line

FCDO advises against all but essential travel

In regards to the definition of ‘essential travel’, the FCDO says: “Whether travel is essential or not is your own decision. You may have urgent family or business commitments which you need to attend to. Only you can make an informed decision based on your own individual circumstances and the risks.”

  1. Bangladesh – “There has been widespread violence across Bangladesh”
  2. New Caledonia – “Given ongoing tensions”
  3. North Korea – “The security situation can change quickly with no advance warning”

FCDO advises against all but essential travel to parts

  1. Angola – Cabinda Province, border areas in Lunda Norte Province
  2. Brazil – Amazonas State
  3. Colombia – borders, Pacific coast, northern and central Colombia
  4. Ecuador – Coastal Region and within 20km of the Ecuador-Colombia border
  5. Ghana – Bawku Municipality
  6. Guatemala – within 5km of the Mexican border
  7. Kenya – Kenya-Somalia border and northern parts of the east coast
  8. Kosovo – Zvečan, Zubin Potok and Leposavic, and the northern part of the city of Mitrovica
  9. Laos – Xaisomboun Province
  10. Malaysia – Eastern Sabah coastal islands
  11. Mexico – Baja California, Chihuahua, Sinaloa, Tamaulipas, Zacatecas, Guanajuato, Michoacán, Jalisco, Colima, Guerrero, Chiapas
  12. Papua New Guinea – Hela and Southern Highlands provinces
  13. Peru – within 20km south of the Peru-Colombia border and The Valley of the Apurímac, Ene, and Mantaro River
  14. Tanzania – Mtwara Region along the Tanzania-Mozambique border
  15. Thailand –parts of the south, near the Thailand-Malaysia border
  16. Uganda– Queen Elizabeth National Park and Semuliki National Park

For more travel news and advice, listen to Simon Calder’s podcast

