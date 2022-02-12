British visitors heading for France for half-term holidays will no longer need a pre-departure Covid test if they are fully vaccinated.

The announcement was made in a tweet from Guillaume Bazard, the French consul-general in London.

He wrote: “As of 12 February, tests will no longer be necessary for travellers with a complete vaccination schedule traveling from the UK to France.

“Our website will be updated as soon as further details are published.”

Eurostar staff at London St Pancras, the rail terminal for Paris, say they are no longer checking for pre-departure tests.

The French move had been trailed earlier in the week. It comes as nations across Europe and the world drop travel restrictions as they seek to rescue their tourism industries.

The pace of change is clear from the requirements for a fully jabbed day-tripper travelling from London to Paris.

On Thursday they would need two tests: France outbound and UK inbound.

On Friday, after the British requirement for a post-arrival test was dropped, the traveller would need one test, for France.

But on Saturday, no tests are needed in either direction.

Tens of thousands of UK visitors to France will now find themselves with tests they have paid for but which are no longer required.

The French decision followed Spain’s announcement of relaxing rules for British travellers aged 12-17. At present they are barred unless they are fully vaccinated. But from Monday 14 February they will be allowed in with a PCR or similar test.

The Spanish change came too late for many British families, who had already cancelled holidays.