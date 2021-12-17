What are the new France travel restrictions and when do they start?

The sudden prohibition on travel to France by British visitors has thrown many thousands of plans into disarray. These are the key questions and answers.

What has happened?

In response to the surging cases of the omicron variant in the UK, France has imposed tough new rules that take effect from 11pm GMT on Friday 17 December (midnight French time).

They apply regardless of vaccination status.

Only a “compelling reason” is permitted for travel from the UK to France. While French people will be able to travel, all holidays and business trips for British travellers – as well as most family visits –are off until further notice.

What counts as a “compelling reason”?

Exemptions include being a returning resident; a spouse or child of a French citizen; or a student enrolled in France.

The only compassionate exemptions are for the death or terminal prognosis of a close family member (grandparent, parent, child or sibling).

Motives such as repairing property (for people who own property in France but are not residents) are excluded.

Transit for less than 24 hours is permitted only for a voyageur en transit de moins de 24 heures en zone internationale dans les aéroports – a “passenger in transit for less than 24 hours in the international zone at airports”.

What if I am already in France?

Stay there until you were due to return, and be thankful that your trip is unaffected. The general ban imposed by France on travel to the UK does not apply to British people returning home.

I am travelling out on Friday 17 December. Will I be allowed in?

Yes, if you arrive before midnight French time (11pm GMT) and meet the existing rules – including a test taken within 48 hours of travel.

You will not be treated any differently after the new rules take effect.

Eurostar has seats on all Friday’s trains from London St Pancras to Paris for a flat fare of £195. From Manchester to Paris, easyJet’s fare is £112; from Edinburgh to the French capital, . British Airways has seats from Heathrow to Nice on Friday afternoon for £740.

All fares one way.

I have a Christmas/New Year holiday booked. What are my rights?

If you have booked transport separately – whether a flight, ferry, Eurotunnel or Eurostar journey – there may be no automatic right to cancel with a full refund.

While some ferry fares are refundable, the standard policy for cheaper tickets is likely to be: no refund, but the right to rebook for a later date or (in some cases) take a voucher for future travel.

One exception will be if the flight you are booked on is cancelled. Given the collapse in demand that will result from the French decision, it is likely that airlines such as British Airways, easyJet and Ryanair will cancel a large number of flights – especially to airports near ski resorts such as Geneva and Lyon.

If your flight is cancelled, and you have not already asked to postpone the trip or take a voucher, then you are entitled to a full refund within a week.

I have booked a package holiday. Any difference?

Yes. If you have bought a proper package holiday – with transport and accommodation combined in the same transaction – then you are covered by the Package Travel Regulations 2018. So if the trip you booked cannot go ahead – because you will not be allowed into the country –then you are entitled to your money back within two weeks.

This will cover trips such as ski holidays and city breaks.

What if I booked accommodation/car rental separately?

There is no automatic legal right to postpone, but many companies (and Airbnb hosts) will allow you to do so. A cash refund is unlikely.

I planned to drive through France to Belgium/Germany/Switzerland/Italy/Spain. Can I?

Not according to the latest version of the French government rules, which have been clarified overnight. They now specify transit is allowed only in the international zone of an airport.

Citizens or residents of EU countries whose main place of residence is in another European Union nation can drive through France, but will need to provide proof and meet French testing requirements.

Ferry alternatives that do not serve France include: Stena Line from Harwich to Hook of Holland; P&O Ferries from Hull to Rotterdam; DFDS from Newcastle to Amsterdam; Brittany Ferries from Portsmouth to Bilbao or Santander.

Can I take a Eurostar train from London to Brussels or Amsterdam, even though it goes through French territory?

It is unclear at present: all trains from London to the Belgian and Dutch capitals are currently scheduled to stop in Lille in northern France.

I have Covid tests booked for a trip that’s now cancelled. Can I claim a refund?

That depends, of course, on the refund policy of your chosen testing company. If you had booked a postal test and the device has already been sent out to you, then it may be impossible to get your money back – though depending on the timing, you may be able to use it for a future trip.

The Independent continues to recommend that travellers book tests at the last possible moment, to minimise the chance that changes to travel restrictions will render the purchase pointless.

What if I am just changing planes in Paris CDG and flying somewhere else?

Thousands of people are in that position.

For long-haul destinations, there is no problem. If you are travelling on a UK-Paris-Outside EU ticket then you should be able to change planes in the French capital without an issue, so long as you meet the requirements for your final destination.

Because of Schengen area rules, if you are travelling to other EU countries (with a few exceptions), you are required to pass through passport control. Therefore you may not be allowed to travel. Air France, the main airline for most travellers, should be able to advise.

If I qualify to go to France, what are the rules?

You must present a negative Covid test result (lateral flow/antigen or PCR) taken within 24 hours of travel. Tests provided by the NHS are not acceptable (and in any case, they should never be used for international travel). While the rules seem to allow self-administered, certified tests from private providers to be used, there is ambiguity in the wording.

You must also self-isolate for a minimum of 48 hours, and can leave quarantine only with a negative lateral flow or PCR test.

“Controls will be organised to ensure the proper implementation of these measures,” the French government says.

The authorities in Paris have also called on French travellers who had planned to visit the UK to postpone their trip.

How long will these rules be in place?

No one knows. Anyone with a trip starting in the new year is advised not to take any action yet. Depending on what happens with omicron, the ban could be lifted by January. Meanwhile travel firms are free to impose whatever conditions they wish on trips where the traveller decides to cancel or postpone.

What will this do to tourism in France?

It will be devastating – clearly in the short term, for what should have been a very profitable period for winter sports holidays over Christmas and New Year, but also long term.

By taking such strict measures so close to departure, the French government is acting in a similar way to British ministers. The effect will be to erode confidence in any forward booking to France.

There will also be further damage to Eurostar, Eurotunnel, the ferry operators and the airlines.