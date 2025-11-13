George Lucas’s $1 billion Los Angeles museum sets 2026 opening date — what’s inside?

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The futuristic museum that looks like it’s from a galaxy far, far away now has an opening date.

The starship-like Lucas Museum of Narrative Art in Los Angeles, a $1 billion passion project envisioned by Star Wars creator George Lucas and his wife, Mellody Hobson, will open to the public on September 22, 2026, it has been announced.

First unveiled in 2014, the Exposition Park institution appears poised to become a must-visit, bucket-list attraction, judging by the photos.

open image in gallery The structure 'floats' above the ground — and there’s not a right angle in sight ( Photo courtesy of Hathaway Dinwiddie/Pedro Ramirez )

The structure has been designed to “float” above the ground, according to Mad Architects, the studio behind the building, and there’s not a right angle in sight.

The 300,000-square-foot building sits in a landscape consisting of trees, gardens and walkways, and will house what’s claimed to be “one of the world’s most significant collections of narrative art,” curated by 81-year-old Lucas himself.

The five-storey museum, dedicated to illustrated storytelling, will house more than 10,000 pieces from his personal collection, including comics, illustrations, paintings, photographs, moving images, sculptures, and film memorabilia.

On display will be works by illustrators such as Norman Rockwell, N. C. Wyeth, Maxfield Parrish, and Kadir Nelson; comic artists such as Winsor McCay, Frank Frazetta, Jack Kirby, and Robert Crumb; muralists such as Judith F. Baca and Diego Rivera; photographers including Dorothea Lange and Carrie Mae Weems; chroniclers of African American life including Jacob Lawrence and Charles White; and seminal works by artists including Frida Kahlo, Artemisia Gentileschi, and Robert Colescott.

open image in gallery The 300,000-square-foot building sits in a landscape consisting of trees, gardens and walkways, and will house what’s claimed to be 'one of the world’s most significant collections of narrative art' ( Lucas Museum of Narrative Art )

open image in gallery The interior will comprise gallery spaces; two cinemas, including a 299-seat theater; glass elevators; a library; a cafe and restaurants; and visitors will be able to ascend to a rooftop terrace for panoramic city views ( Lucas Museum of Narrative Art )

The collection also includes cinematic archives, including the Separate Cinema Archive and the entire Historic Lucasfilm Archive (1971–2012).

The interior will comprise gallery spaces, two cinemas, including a 299-seat theater, glass elevators, a library, a café, and restaurants. Visitors will also be able to ascend to a rooftop terrace for panoramic city views.

“This is a museum of the people’s art — the images are illustrations of beliefs we live with every day. For that reason, this art belongs to everyone,” said Lucas Museum co-founder Hobson.

“Our hope is that as people move through the galleries, they will see themselves, and their humanity, reflected back.”