Glasgow airport open again after suspicious package triggered lockdown

The terminal’s check-in and central search areas closed ‘due to an ongoing incident,’ says airport

Simon Calder
Travel Correspondent
Monday 05 December 2022 12:51
Comments
<p>Cold comfort: Passengers waiting in the car park outside Glasgow airport</p>

Cold comfort: Passengers waiting in the car park outside Glasgow airport

(Andy Murdoch)

Glasgow airport has reopened after a “suspicious item” was found during a routine security check just before 6am.

As bomb disposal experts were called in, dozens of flights – including departures to London Heathrow, Belfast, Dublin and Amsterdam – were cancelled or heavily delayed.

The airport is telling passengers via social media: “The terminal’s check-in and central search areas are closed due to an ongoing incident and passengers have been moved outside the building to our covered car park.

“We are liaising with Police Scotland on site and will provide a further update when we can.”

Andy Murdoch, a retired police superintendent, wrote on Twitter: “Chaos in here. No check in open and no communications other than a Tannoy message apologising for any delay! Zero coordination and lack of information.

He later told The Independent: “We are now in the building trying to get on a KLM flight to Amsterdam now. Madness here.”

Police Scotland said: “Around 5.55 am on Monday, 5 December 2022, police were called to a report of a suspicious item within the security search hall of Glasgow airport.

“As a precaution the check-in and security hall areas were closed to the public.

“The Explosive Ordnance Disposal (EOD) is in attendance and a cordon is now in place.

“Staff and members of the public have been moved from the check-in area to the multi-storey car park. Police and emergency services remain at the scene.”

Glasgow airport is the hub for Scotland’s airline, Loganair, and a key UK base for easyJet.

Holiday flights to the Canaries on easyJet, Jet2 and Tui are being delayed by three hours or more.

Ian Smee and his wife, Laura, told the BBC that they had arrived at around 7am to check in for a flight to connect with a cruise.

“We stepped off the bus and at that point it didn’t look like anything untoward was happening – but we did notice there wasn’t anyone getting in the building. At that point the terminal was full.

“Then we tried further up to get into building and police stopped us.

“Although it’s cold there’s nobody moaning asking why we’re delayed - these things are meant to keep us safe.”

In June 2007, two terrorists attempted to attack Glasgow airport by driving a Jeep loaded with petrol and propane gas canisters into the terminal.

One died of injuries sustained in the failed attack, while the other was jailed for life.

After the incident, security around airport terminals in the UK was tightened.

