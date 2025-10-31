Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Calamitously delayed transport projects are nothing new. Just ask long-suffering London commuters about the Elizabeth line, which opened – only partially completed – over three years late. Or German rail travellers, still waiting for Stuttgart’s Hauptbahnhof, seven years overdue. Passengers at Berlin airport can trump that; it opened nine years behind schedule.

Cultural venues, another crucial element of the travel experience, are far from immune against wildly optimistic predictions. What were they smoking at the Rijksmuseum in Amsterdam when they predicted a 21st-century refurbishment would take just three years? The site was off limits for a decade.

So cut the Grand Egyptian Museum some slack. The billion-dollar (£760m) project on the outskirts of Cairo has been dogged by logistical, political and financial delays. It will finally open to the public on Tuesday 4 November – two decades after construction began, and a dozen years behind schedule.

Reasons cited for repeated postponements include the Arab Spring, the Covid pandemic and the war in Gaza. But with artefacts dating back five millennia, such a delay is barely a heartbeat.

This dazzling new structure is close to the Pyramids in Giza and mirrors their timeless geometry. The GEM, as everyone will call it, has been tantalising tourists for several years; I visited two years ago and paid £20 to enter the foyer.

It was money well spent to revel in the scale of the place and to gaze up at the 36-foot status of Ramses II, rescued from his previous role overlooking a roundabout outside Cairo’s railway station. The building was constructed around this towering figure. Amazing – but frustrating to be so close to some of the most prized antiquities on earth, hidden behind locked gallery doors.

Finally, the mesmerising timeline of Egypt’s millennia under the pharoahs will be revealed in glorious surroundings. The aviation-turned-tourism minister Sherif Fathy calls it “Egypt’s gift to the world”. I call it Africa’s cultural pride and joy.

The GEM is the planet’s biggest museum. It has a footprint exceeding that of the Vatican City. The sheer number of artifacts is boggling – far exceeding the total in the Louvre (now slightly depleted following the recent unfortunate theft from the Parisian palace).

The opening hours are generous: 9am to 6pm daily, extended on Saturdays and Wednesdays to 9pm. Just as well: were you to spend one minute gazing at each of the 50,000 pieces on display, it would take you 12 weeks to view the lot.

Most visitors, of course, will concentrate on the big-hitters – starting with the Tutankhamun collection. After a weekend of politicians and pageantry, the public opening is timed for Tuesday 4 November. That is the 103rd anniversary of the day when British archaeologist Howard Carter opened the Pharaoh’s lost tomb in 1922 in Luxor.

The “Golden Pharaoh” collection occupies two of the halls – with his burial mask no doubt performing the same magnetising role as the Mona Lisa in the Louvre. Yes, you will be able to take pictures and videos, but no “flash, tripods, selfie sticks [or] drones” says the museum. Perhaps with influencers in mind, live streaming is banned.

You can book tickets online at visit-gem.com – the only official source of tickets. Foreigners pay $30 (about £22). Unofficial websites are already selling tickets at twice or three times the going rate.

Reputable tour operators, though, are buying up tickets to ensure their customers will be among the first to visit. Philip Breckner of Discover Egypt says his firm and its destination management company “have already pre-purchased several hundred entrance tickets”.

My advice to make the most of the welcome new table-topper of the heritage Premier League: sign up with a specialist. They will help you navigate through the exciting – and no doubt at first slightly chaotic – new world. Oh, and fly in to the new Sphinx international airport.

The gateway is about 20 miles northwest, so not exactly treading on the toes of the mythical creature. But it is serene and efficient while the main Cairo airport remains the polar opposite.

At the Grand Egyptian museum, the builders have reached the finish line. Now the race to the past begins. The dynasties are waiting.

Simon Calder, also known as The Man Who Pays His Way, has been writing about travel for The Independent since 1994. In his weekly opinion column, he explores a key travel issue – and what it means for you.

Read more: How to fix Britain’s broken railways