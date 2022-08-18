Sign up to Simon Calder’s free travel email for weekly expert advice and money-saving discounts Get Simon Calder’s Travel email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Boris Johnson and his wife Carrie have been spotted in Greece in the past few days, apparently on their second holiday in two weeks.

The pair were first sighted at Athens airport at the weekend, then in Nea Makri, a coastal town near Athens, a few hours away from Pelion where his father Stanley has a villa.

Now they have moved on to a Greek island, where locals spied them on the beach with children Wilf and Romy. Mr Johnson was described as looking “chilled”.

So where are Boris and Carrie Johnson whiling away a summer of Tory leadership contests and a spiralling cost of living crisis? Here’s everything we know.

Loutra Edipsou in northern Evia (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

Which Greek island is Boris holidaying on?

The Johnsons have chosen the under-the-radar island of Evia, or Euboea, for the beach portion of their holiday.

The second largest Greek island after Crete, Evia lies just to the northwest of the Attica Peninsula, where capital Athens is situated, and is joined to the mainland by a bridge to the island capital, Chalkida.

It’s just under two hours’ drive from Athens, making it an easy twin-centre stop for a city and beach holiday.

There is lots to see and do on this 3,684 km² island, including pine forest trails, crumbling monasteries, mountains and gorgeous, peaceful sand-and-pebble beaches.

The couple was spotted on Monday in the town of Karistos in the southern tip of the island, at the seaview restaurant The Aegean, which overlooks River Beach.

It’s unclear which town or beach the couple is staying in or near, but it is likely that they will have rented a private villa.

Yesterday they were pictured on a sleepy bay which residents told press was something of a local secret.

One Evia resident toldThe Sun: “I’ve no idea how Boris found that beach - even locals who have lived here for years don’t know it and his group were the only people there.

“It’s a lovely spot but there was no shade in the 34C heat so he couldn’t have stayed there for too long with his kids.

“They left as the sun went down in two people carriers parked on the dirt track leading to the beach.”

Evia also made the headlines this time last year, when it was hit by devastating wildfires. Thousands were forced to evacuate by sea as the blazes tore through over 50,000 hectares in the north of the island.

Where were Boris and Carrie on holiday last week?

Last week saw Boris and Carrie Johnson honeymoon in Slovenia, where they stayed at the five-star eco-resort Vila Planinka in the Jezersko region.

A room at Vila Planinka, Slovenia (Vila Planinka)

The spa hideaway is around 30 minutes’ drive from capital Ljubljana, and its most expensive suite costs from £540 per night.

The owner of Vila Planinka, Marjan Batagelj, told the Daily Mail: “The Prime Minister insisted we call him Boris. And he was sitting at tables that were empty.

“He had no special privileges here.

“He was not picky, it seems to me that many hotel guests made some contact with him, he was a guest like everyone else.

“It was a pleasant surprise for us, he wasn’t asking us to amend the hotel services because of his presence here.”

Mr Johnson also addressed local media on the trip, saying: “We’ve had a wonderful honeymoon, thank you to everybody who’s helped us. We’ve climbed every available mountain, we’ve jumped in the lakes, we’ve been on bicycles and we’ve had a wonderful time.

“I thoroughly recommend Slovenia. We’ve seen incredible things, huge caves and salamanders, the Postojnska caves I think I’m right in saying is the name of the caves.

“I didn’t know about them. But you’ve got to go and see the Postojnska caves.

“Anyway, massive thank you to Slovenia, the only country that actually has love in the title of the country.”