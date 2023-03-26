Heathrow talks break down ahead of airport security staff strike

Sign up to Simon Calder’s free travel email for expert advice and money-saving discounts Get Simon Calder’s Travel email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Simon Calder’s Travel email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

The prospect of disruption for airline passengers flying from Heathrow Terminal 5 over the Easter holidays has increased.

Airport bosses say talks aiming to avert a walk-out by around 1,400 security staff belonging to the Unite union have broken down.

The strike is due to begin on Friday 31 March and continue until Easter Sunday, 9 April.

Unite’s general secretary, Sharon Graham, said: “Workers at Heathrow airport are on poverty wages while the chief executive and senior managers enjoy huge salaries. It is the airport’s workers who are fundamental to its success and they deserve a fair pay increase.

“Our members are simply unable to make ends meet due to the low wages paid by Heathrow. They are being forced to take strike action due to need not greed.”

No future negotiations are scheduled before the strike begins, and Heathrow’s management says talks can resume only if the stoppage is suspended.

Heathrow says the security staff have been given a 10 per cent pay rise plus “further enhancements”.

Most of the workers who are planning to walk out are employed as security officers at Terminal 5. A smaller number work for the airport’s Campus Security team, who operate control posts that give vehicles access to the airfield.

The action is timed to coincide with the normal summer schedule of expansion, which begins on Sunday 26 March, and the start of the school Easter holidays. The walk-out is planned to continue until Easter Sunday.

Passengers on British Airways, which has a monopoly of flights from Terminal 5, are likely to be worst affected. The Independent has asked BA to comment.

A spokesperson for the airport said: ”We will not let these unnecessary strikes impact the hard-earned holidays of our passengers. Our contingency plans will keep the airport operating as normal throughout.

“We are doing everything we can to minimise the impact of this irresponsible action by Unite.

“We are deploying 1,000 additional colleagues and the entire management team who will be in the terminals providing assistance to passengers over the busy Easter getaway.”

Airlines are being asked if they will voluntarily limit the number of passengers: by offering flexible re-booking to customers due to travel during the strike, and by stopping sales of seats on flights departing Heathrow even though there is capacity available.