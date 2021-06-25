Can I travel to Ibiza this summer and what are the rules?

In a boost for British holidaymakers, it was announced that Spain’s Balearic Islands would join the green list in the latest review to the UK’s travel traffic light system.

The Mediterranean isles include tourism favourites Ibiza, Mallorca and Menorca.

They joined 15 other destinations to get the green go-ahead and be added to the now 27-strong list.

Transport secretary Grant Shapps also confirmed that double vaccinated Brits returning to the UK from amber list countries would no longer have to self-isolate, although he would only say that this measure is due to be introduced “later in the summer”.

So does this mean a summer holiday to Ibiza is on the cards? Here’s what you need to know.

When do Ibiza and Mallorca join the green list?

The Balearic Islands, comprised of four main islands – Mallorca, Ibiza, Menorca and Formentera – alongside numerous smaller islands and islets, are joining the UK’s green list from 4am on 30 June. Until that point, all arrivals from there remain subject to the amber restrictions: 10 days’ quarantine and two PCR tests.

Will Ibiza and Mallorca let British holidaymakers in?

Yes – and with very few restrictions. The Balearic Islands are currently welcoming people travelling from the UK, quarantine-free, with no testing requirement.

Before travel to Spain, all passengers must do is complete and sign an online Health Control Form no more than 48 hours prior to travel, declaring any known history of exposure to Covid-19 and giving contact details.

Anyone who has not completed this form electronically via the Spain Travel Health website or app may submit it in paper format prior to boarding.

Do you have to be vaccinated?

No, vaccination status currently makes no difference when travelling from the UK to Spain.

What are the rules in Ibiza and Mallorca and what’s open?

The use of face coverings continues to be mandatory for anyone over the age of six years old on all forms of public transport in Spain and in many other indoor and outdoor public spaces, even when social distancing of 1.5 metres is observed.

You should carry a face mask with you at all times and be prepared to wear it during your stay.

Any gathering or meetings in private places of people from different households should be limited to a maximum of six people.

It is prohibited to smoke or use nicotine inhalation devices when in public spaces in the Balearics.

Museums, galleries and attractions are generally open, as are non-essential shops and restaurants, though the latter must stop accepting new customers at 11pm and close at 12am.

Beaches are accessible between 7am and 9pm, with social distancing encouraged. Visitors must wear a mask when accessing beaches and moving or walking around, but can remove them for swimming and sunbathing.

What are the rules for returning green list travellers?

Those heading to the UK from green list destinations, such as the Balearics (from 30 June), must present a negative Covid test (lateral flow, rapid antigen or PCR) before departure. On arrival into the UK there is no mandatory quarantine, but travellers must take a PCR test within two days of entering the country.