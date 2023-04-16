Sign up to Simon Calder’s free travel email for expert advice and money-saving discounts Get Simon Calder’s Travel email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

A full emergency was declared at the Indira Gandhi International Aiport in Delhi after a plane with 230 passengers onboard suffered a technical failure on Saturday.

An IndiGo fight, bound for Bagdogra in West Bengal, was scheduled to land around 4.10pm but was forced to make an emergency landing at the Delhi airport.

The airline said in a statement that the IndiGo flight 6E 6282 from Delhi to Bagdogra returned to Delhi as a precaution.

“The pilot noticed a technical issue and requested a turnback. The aircraft landed safely and is undergoing necessary inspection,” the statement said.

“An alternate aircraft was provided for the passengers to be flown to Bagdogra,” it added.

Hindustan Times reported that the emergency at the Delhi airport was later withdrawn.

Earlier on Saturday, a Saudia Airlines cargo flight made an emergency landing at Kolkata Airport after its windshield developed a crack mid-air.

According to ANI, the aircraft landed safely at the Kolkata Airport at 12.02 pm.

Earlier this month, India Today reported that authorities at Delhi airport declared a full emergency on 1 April after a flight suffered a bird hit after take-off.

A Dubai-bound FedEx aircraft suffered a bird hit soon after take-off, following which the Delhi airport authorities declared a full emergency.

In a similar incident, a Varanasi-bound IndiGo flight made an emergency landing at the Rajiv Gandhi International Airport in Hyderabad after it developed a technical glitch.