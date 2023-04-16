Jump to content

Emergency declared at Delhi airport as plane with more than 200 passengers onboard suffers technical failure

An IndiGo fight, bound for Bagdogra was forced to make an emergency landing at the Delhi airport

Maroosha Muzaffar
Sunday 16 April 2023 08:58
<p>File: An IndiGo Airline passenger aircraft prepares to take-off from the Anna International Airport on the occasion of the International Day of the Air Traffic Controller, in Chennai on 20 October 2022</p>

File: An IndiGo Airline passenger aircraft prepares to take-off from the Anna International Airport on the occasion of the International Day of the Air Traffic Controller, in Chennai on 20 October 2022

(AFP via Getty Images)

A full emergency was declared at the Indira Gandhi International Aiport in Delhi after a plane with 230 passengers onboard suffered a technical failure on Saturday.

An IndiGo fight, bound for Bagdogra in West Bengal, was scheduled to land around 4.10pm but was forced to make an emergency landing at the Delhi airport.

The airline said in a statement that the IndiGo flight 6E 6282 from Delhi to Bagdogra returned to Delhi as a precaution.

“The pilot noticed a technical issue and requested a turnback. The aircraft landed safely and is undergoing necessary inspection,” the statement said.

“An alternate aircraft was provided for the passengers to be flown to Bagdogra,” it added.

Hindustan Times reported that the emergency at the Delhi airport was later withdrawn.

Earlier on Saturday, a Saudia Airlines cargo flight made an emergency landing at Kolkata Airport after its windshield developed a crack mid-air.

According to ANI, the aircraft landed safely at the Kolkata Airport at 12.02 pm.

Earlier this month, India Today reported that authorities at Delhi airport declared a full emergency on 1 April after a flight suffered a bird hit after take-off.

A Dubai-bound FedEx aircraft suffered a bird hit soon after take-off, following which the Delhi airport authorities declared a full emergency.

In a similar incident, a Varanasi-bound IndiGo flight made an emergency landing at the Rajiv Gandhi International Airport in Hyderabad after it developed a technical glitch.

