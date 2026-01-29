Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Intrepid Travel has announced it will commit more than a quarter of a million pounds to support Indigenous tourism across Canada.

The world’s largest adventure travel company announced it had signed a landmark partnership agreement with the Indigenous Tourism Association of Canada (ITAC) on Monday, 26 January.

Intrepid said it will be increasing the number of Indigenous and community-led experiences across its Canadian tours as it pledges CA$500,000 (£267,000) to the project.

The company said that by the end of the year, 75 per cent of its Canadian tours will include at least one Indigenous experience, with the long-term goal being to expand this across all tours.

“Demand is higher than ever, yet Indigenous-led businesses continue to navigate challenges around limited funding and infrastructure,” Keith Henry, CEO and President of ITAC, said at the partnership announcement at a sustainable tourism conference.

“Partnerships like this create tangible opportunities and ensure communities gain direct economic and cultural benefits, while supporting our vision of Canada becoming a world leader in Indigenous tourism by 2030.”

The partnership between Intrepid and ITAC will be structured into two key areas: development and promotion.

The funding will be partly spent on helping ITAC to develop Indigenous-led tourism businesses, while also investing in advertising and media promotion.

“The vision is simple. Every traveller who visits Canada with Intrepid should leave with a deeper connection and understanding of Indigenous culture,” said Christian Wolters, president of Intrepid Travel Canada.

“For more than 30 years, Intrepid Travel has used small-group adventures to empower communities around the world,” Mr Wolters continued.

“Now, as we embark on our biggest expansion in Canada, we’re excited to help travellers connect more deeply with Indigenous cultures here and ensure tourism creates meaningful benefits for communities.”

