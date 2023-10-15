Sign up to Simon Calder’s free travel email for expert advice and money-saving discounts Get Simon Calder’s Travel email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Simon Calder’s Travel email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

After the impact of renewed Hamas attacks in southern Israel swiftly escalated and culminated in war, concerns over the safety of travel to Israel and countries in the surrounding region haven risen.

Jordan, a popular winter sun destination for tourists, shares its northern border with both Israel and Syria, and travellers with trips booked may be questioning the wisdom of holidaying there amid the conflict.

Here’s the latest travel advice for Jordan, plus all the key questions and answers.

What does the Foreign Office say?

On Tuesday the Foreign Office (FCDO) strengthened its stance on travel to Jordan updating its guidance to read: “The FCDO advises against all but essential travel to within 3km of Jordan’s border with Syria.”

Crossings from Jordan to Israel may also be closed at short notice as a result of the conflict in southern Israel close to the border with Gaza.

The Foreign Office says the situation in Syria is “fragile” and “security threats in the form of instability or terrorist activity could arise with little or no notice”, advising against all travel to the country.

What do the Jordan authorities say?

The Jordan Tourism Board said in a statement: “In light of the recent developments in Gaza, we want to emphasise that Jordan continues to be a safe and welcoming destination for tourists from around the world.

“Our commitment to ensuring the safety and wellbeing of all visitors remains unwavering.

“We want to reassure everyone that Jordan’s borders are open to tourists, and we are eager to share our extraordinary experiences with the world.

“We understand that tensions around the world can raise concerns, but we believe in the power of travel to foster understanding and build bridges between nations.

“As always, the Jordan Tourism Board is here to assist and support tourists in making the most of their visit.”

Jordan’s deputy Prime Minister and minister of foreign affairs, Ayman Al-Safadi, stressed the need to “stop the dangerous escalation in Gaza and its surroundings” and highlighted the ongoing Jordanian effort to launch “immediate international action to stop the escalation, the necessity of protecting civilians and respecting international humanitarian laws.”

Al-Safadi said that the need to protect civilians, whose killings are “condemned by international laws”, fuelled Jordanian efforts to stop the escalation and end the war on Gaza, in order to “avoid their repercussions on the entire region”.

Are Jordan flights continuing?

Yes. Queen Alia International Airport, south of Amman remains operational – as does King Hussein International Airport in Aqaba, Jordan’s southernmost point.

The main airlines that fly from the UK to Jordan include British Airways, easyJet, Tui, Royal Jordanian and Wizz Air out of London Heathrow, London Gatwick and London Luton.

In 2021, Jordan and Israel reached a historic agreement to open up the Jordan-Israel air corridor and allow flights that previously flew around Israel to cross over into each country’s airspace, cutting flight times from the west.

An international aviation group, OpsGroup warns: “Lessons learned regarding civil operations in conflict zones over the last nine years since MH17 need to be applied. The risk of a passenger aircraft becoming a casualty of this war is high.”

What if I have booked a package holiday to Jordan?

Travellers who have booked package holidays to Jordan’s new “no go” zone as advised by the FCDO can cancel without penalty for a full refund, although the main tourist spots are a fair distance from here anyway.

Outside of the 3km radius between Jordan’s northern border and Syria, the conditions for cancelling your trip will be dependent on your holiday provider, so it’s best to contact them if you’re looking to postpone. There is no obligation for companies to refund you if you want to cancel and you will not be able to claim on travel insurance due to safety concerns unless FCDO advice changes.