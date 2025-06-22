Israel rescue flights for British nationals and their families: What is planned?

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

After days of demands for repatriation flights from British nationals in Israel, the Foreign Office has set out plans for a first charter flight from Tel Aviv.

The announcement follows the US targeting sites in Iran with missiles on Saturday, which is likely to lead to further Iranian reprisals aimed at Israel as the Middle East conflict continues to deepen

“Those with greatest need will be prioritised for flights,” the FCDO said on Sunday.

But how will the system work, and what alternatives are there? These are the key questions and answers.

open image in gallery Ben Gurion International Airport in Tel Aviv ( Simon Calder )

What has the UK government said?

“The Foreign Office is inviting vulnerable British nationals in Israel and the Occupied Palestinian Territories (OPTs) to register their interest in a flight to help them depart.”

The bulletin specifies there will be a single “flight to transport vulnerable British nationals and their dependants out of Israel and the OPTs early next week”.

The FCDO adds: “Further flights will be considered depending on demand, and the latest security situation.”

How do people register for the flights?

“All British nationals who have already registered via the Register Your Presence portal will automatically be contacted and provided with a link to the booking portal,” the Foreign Office says.

“The FCDO is urging all those interested in flights back to the UK to register their presence now, if not done so already, so that they can receive details.”

open image in gallery Israel's home front command officers and rescue workers survey the site of a direct missile strike launched from Iran in Tel Aviv ( Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. )

What are the conditions?

The Foreign Office says: “Those with greatest need will be prioritised for flights. British nationals plus their non-British immediate family members travelling with them are eligible.

“All passengers must hold a valid travel document. Non-British immediate family members will require valid visas or permission to enter or remain that was granted for more than six months.”

All prospective passengers are required to pay for seats, but an FCDO spokesperson said unsuccessful applicants will be refunded: “Those eligible for the flights will be expected to pay for their seat – and payment will be taken on registration via the flight booking form.

“This fee will be refunded to those who are not allocated a seat. This is in line with our approach to previous charter flights from the region.”

How will I know if I have been successful?

The FCDO will contact those who are allocated a seat on the flight directly.

Officials warn: “British nationals should not make their way to the airport unless they are contacted.”

open image in gallery Israel's anti-missile defense tries to intercept a Ballistic missile seen above Jerusalem ( EPA )

How will the flights be organised?

The Independent predicts that one or more aircraft will be “positioned” to Larnaca in Cyprus. This airport is only 210 miles – well under an hour – from Ben Gurion airport outside Tel Aviv. The proximity means that pilots can decide tactically whether or not it is safe to land.

In addition, the rescue flight from the main Israeli airport could be routed back to Larnaca. This would help minimise the time on the ground in Tel Aviv, with no need to refuel in Israel.

The Foreign Office stresses: “The situation remains volatile and the government’s ability to run flights out of Israel and the OPTs could change at short notice.”

Any other ways out?

Yes. The Foreign Office says: “Commercial flights are continuing to operate from Egypt and Jordan, and international land border crossings to these countries remain open.” The main routes out are from Jerusalem to Amman in Jordan, from where international flights are operating, and from Eilat to Taba in Egypt, followed by a road transfer to Sharm El Sheikh.

In addition, Arkia Israeli Airlines and Israir are running scheduled flights from Tel Aviv to Larnaca and beyond.