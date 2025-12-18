London’s loss is Madrid’s gain as global tourism body abandons UK due to Brexit

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The World Travel and Tourism Council (WTTC) has announced it will move its HQ from London to Madrid because of Brexit.

The organisation represents the global private sector in the travel industry, from hotel groups and Airbnb to travel tech companies and international tour operators. It has been based in the UK since its foundation in 1990. But in October the chair, Manfredi Lefebvre, said the WTTC would relocate to mainland Europe to benefit from “lower operational costs and EU single market access.”

While moves to France, Italy and Switzerland – as well as Dubai – were considered, the 17-member operating committee unanimously approved Madrid as its new location.

Gloria Guevara, the organisation’s interim president and chief executive, said: “Spain has prioritised travel and tourism and clearly understands the enormous contribution the sector makes to global growth.

“Being based in a competitive city like Madrid will help WTTC go from strength to strength, offer closer engagement with our members worldwide and enable us to play a major role advising on good policy development, investments that help tourism growth and job creation from our members which have global impact.”

In a statement about leaving London, the organisation said: “Challenges linked to Brexit, such as constraints on talent mobility, made the UK less attractive as WTTC wishes to further build its leadership position and become even more agile in the sector.”

Ahead of the Brexit referendum, the travel association Abta warned: “Any changes limiting the sector’s ability to recruit or employ foreign nationals, including those from the EU, could challenge many travel and hospitality businesses in filling a number of roles.

“The UK travelling consumer could be faced with increased costs if an exit vote led to a sustained deterioration in the value of sterling, making foreign currency destinations more expensive in sterling.”

In the wake of the vote to leave the European Union, easyJet lost the right to operate British planes within the EU. Britain's biggest budget airline moved 100 aircraft to an Austrian subsidiary, easyJet Europe.

The Independent has asked the government to comment on the WTTC move.

Read more: The five Christmas goodies you should never fly with