You can now stay at Mariah Carey’s luxury LA holiday rental for £5

Sign up to Simon Calder’s free travel email for expert advice and money-saving discounts Get Simon Calder’s Travel email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Simon Calder’s Travel email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

You can now stay at Mariah Carey’s luxury LA holiday rental for the bargain price of just £5.

The pop icon has spent the past three months residing at an eight-bedroom Beverly Hills estate with her family and pet dogs.

The pop icon has been residing at the estate with her family (Booking.com)

In true LA style, the rental boasts a swimming pool, sauna, 10 bathrooms and a private terrace.

“Sometimes a week or two isn’t enough to get away. That’s why I was thrilled to stay for a few months in a gorgeous Beverly Hills estate, which I found on Booking.com,” Ms Carey said.

Guests can take over the entire property for a two-night stay (Booking.com)

She is now vacating this opulent LA abode just in time for fans to enjoy the ultimate short break.

Mariah’s Beverly Hills Escape is a two-night Booking.com package comprising a selection of superstar-themed travel treats.

As well as taking over the entire property for a two-night stay, guests will be granted reservations at Ms Carey’s personal favourite local restaurants, including Nobu Malibu, The Terrace, Dan Tana’s and Craig’s.

The stunning rental boasts ten bathrooms (Booking.com)

During the trip, there’ll be a private consultation with a fashion stylist incorporating beauty and self-care tips from the singer and songwriter.

The lucky travellers will also be offered a guided tour of Ms Carey’s top local spots, such as Runyon Canyon and Will Rogers State Beach, as well as cultural attractions The Getty, The Hammer and The Skirball.

“My family and I enjoyed all the luxuries this beautiful home has to offer and now, one of my Lambs has the opportunity to experience LA in true Mimi fashion by staying in the same home and visiting all my favourite places in the area!”, Ms Carey said.

Relax by the pool before a guided tour of Mimi’s top local spots (Booking.com)

But, it’s a case of first come, first served, because the deluxe house is available for a single stay only.

Booking opens at 5pm on Wednesday 21 June on Booking.com, for a two-night stay from 24-26 June costing $6.21 (£4.92).