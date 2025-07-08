Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A fast-moving wildfire has reached the outer edge of Marseille in southern France, forcing the closure of Marseille Provence airport on Tuesday, a spokesperson said.

The local fire service said on X that 168 firefighters had been deployed to fight the blaze of about 74 acres near the town of Les Pennes-Mirabeau, north of Marseille, France's second-largest city. Fire engines and helicopters were also being used.

"It’s very striking - apocalyptic even," Monique Baillard, a resident of Les Pennes-Mirabeau said. She said many of her neighbours had already left, even if there were no evacuation orders, adding: "We’re staying unless the firefighters tell us to evacuate."

"The smoke is very striking, very acrid," said another resident, Jacqueline Revilla.

"We were ordered to stay confined via a message on our mobile phones. We're waiting for further updates for now."

open image in gallery Firefighters work to contain the fire in southern France ( Reuters )

Michel Amiel, the mayor of Les Pennes-Mirabeau, told BFM TV that two housing estates had been evacuated.

"At this stage, populations must remain confined to residential areas," the Provence-Alpes-Côte d'Azur prefecture posted on X.

"Close shutters and doors, keep your property clear for emergency services, and do not travel on the roads."

The fire could be smelled in the centre of Marseille, a resident said, with smoke covering parts of the city.

The high winds prompted evacuations in Les Pennes-Mirabeau, BFM TV reported, citing interviews with locals in the town. The winds could be seen buffeting trees and the on-air reporters.

The spokesperson for Marseille airport said planes had not been taking off or landing since around midday and some flights had been diverted to Nice, Nimes and other regional airports.

The disruption comes just as the French summer vacation period begins. It is unclear when the airport will reopen.

open image in gallery A fire-fighting aircraft at the site of a wildfire close to the city of Narbonne ( AFP/Getty )

"The fire is spreading," the Marseille municipality said on X. "Avoid all outdoor activities and do not block emergency access routes. Follow instructions and alert messages."

A spokesperson at the mayor's office for the 15th and 16th boroughs of Marseille, which border the town of Les Pennes-Mirabeau, said the area on the outer limits of the city was increasingly threatened by the fire, and covered in thick smoke.

She said they were awaiting instructions from firefighters on whether to begin evacuations, and said residents were very concerned.

Meanwhile, a wildfire that started near Narbonne, in southwestern France, on Monday was still active, fanned by winds of 60 kilometres per hour. At this time, 2,000 hectares have been burnt, the local prefecture said.