The Foreign Office has issued a series of urgent warnings to British holidaymakers in Mexico as drug-related violence erupts in parts of the nation – including a key Pacific resort and a World Cup 2026 host city.

On Sunday the drug cartel kingpin known as “El Mencho” was killed by Mexican security forces, with support from the US. Since then organised crime has responded with violence on the streets, blocking roads and setting fire to vehicles. Locals and tourists in parts of Mexico have been told to stay indoors, and hundreds of flights have been cancelled.

Tens of thousands of UK citizens are in Mexico, a popular destination for travellers seeking winter sun and culture. So what are the risks? These are the key questions and answers.

What’s the background?

El Mencho was the powerful leader of the Jalisco New Generation Cartel – one of the biggest and most violent organised crime gangs in Mexico.

Since his death there have been large-scale coordinated attacks across Jalisco state, the cartel’s heartland, and many other Mexican states. The goal appears to be to cause as much damage and chaos as possible. One report indicated that suggesting that the cartel has vowed to continue the violence until the people responsible for the leader’s death are brought to them.

There have been alarming scenes in both the resort of Puerto Vallarta and Guadalajara – a World Cup host city. Hundreds of flights have been cancelled. As a result, many thousands of tourists in the Pacific resort who were expecting to leave are stranded.

What are travellers being told?

In its latest alert, issued on Monday morning, the Foreign Office says: “Authorities in Puerto Vallarta have issued a public advisory to stay indoors. Routes to airports may be blocked. Incidents are also being reported in other parts of the country.

“Exercise extreme caution, follow local authorities’ advice, including orders to stay indoors and avoid non‑essential travel in affected areas.

“There are reports of blockades on intercity roads across affected states. Please monitor local media and follow advice from authorities and local transport companies before making a decision to travel. If you do decide to travel, we recommend intercity road travel during daylight hours.”

The US Embassy in Mexico City is urging American citizens throughout the state of Jalisco as well as some other parts of the country to “shelter in place until further notice”.

Almost all flights to and from Puerto Vallarta airport on Monday have been cancelled as violence continues in the area.

Is Puerto Vallarta popular with British visitors?

Yes, for cruises: Puerto Vallarta is a frequent port of call. Holland America Line’s Zuiderdam was due to call on Monday but is now bypassing the port en route to Ensenada in Baja California.

Other lines’ ships – including Royal Princess and Norwegian Bliss – are scheduled to dock in the next few days. It is likely they will avoid Puerto Vallarta unless there is a swift return to normality.

Cabo San Lucas, a port at the southern tip of the Baja Peninsula, may be substituted: it is currently regarded as safe.

There are few British travellers on resort holidays in Jalisco state because currently no direct flights operate from the UK.

open image in gallery All clear? Cruise ship and tourist boat in Cabo San Lucas, currently regarded as safe ( Simon Calder )

Where are UK travellers mainly located?

The main resorts for British holidaymakers are on the Caribbean coast – the so-called Mayan Riviera, stretching south from Cancun. The upsurge in violence is taking place 1,000 miles away. But the latest alert from the American Embassy in Mexico says US government staff in key tourist destinations – including Cancun, Playa del Carmen and Cozumel on the Caribbean coast – “will shelter in place and work remotely on Monday”. The warning adds: “US citizens should do the same.”

Currently the only cancellations at Cancun airport are to and from Guadalajara because of the security situation in that city – and also some flights serving the New York and Philadelphia areas due to extreme winter weather in the northeast US.

Monday flights on Tui from Manchester and London Gatwick, and British Airways from Gatwick, are all operating normally.

Significant numbers of other UK tourists are in Oaxaca state – either in the city itself or at one of the Pacific resorts stretching from Huatulco to Puerto Escondido.

I am in Mexico and want to leave. What are my options?

At present the leading airlines and holiday companies appear to be keeping their normal policies in place. If you wish to return early, you may need to pay extra. The Independent has contacted British Airways, Tui and Virgin Atlantic to see if there is any change to their policies.

I am booked to travel imminently to Mexico and don’t want to go

All three operators have been asked whether they will offer any flexibility to postpone a trip or change destination. They have yet to reply.

Past experience indicates that travellers booked on Tui package holidays may be able to switch destination, but there is no legal obligation for the company to do so. Contact your travel agent or the holiday firm to discuss options.

Will travel insurance help?

If you happen to be in an area to which the Foreign Office has issued a new warning – primarily Puerto Vallarta and Guadalajara – then you can make arrangements to leave as soon as safely possible and seek recompense. But otherwise there is no prospect of claiming losses if you come back early or cancel a trip.

