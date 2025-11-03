Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The world’s first museum of youth culture is set to open in London – the only exhibition space to be dedicated solely to the lives of young people.

Initially set to debut this December, the Museum of Youth Culture will now be opening its doors in spring 2026.

It will be based at St Pancras Campus, a new-build tucked behind Camden High Street, an area well known for its youth subculture heritage.

Inside the 6,500-square-foot site, visitors can expect a national collection of youth culture set over three galleries, two of which will be rolling galleries showing highlights from the permanent collection. The third will be a dedicated space for young creatives to exhibit their work.

Displays will include items such as well-worn band t-shirts, photography, rave flyers, dub sound systems and school leavers’ shirts, all celebrating the everyday histories of teenage life over the last century.

Expect a deep dive into different youth subcultures, from bombsite bike racers in post-war London to acid house ravers of northern England.

open image in gallery Rendering of the Museum of Youth Culture ( Museum of Youth Culture )

The museum will also be launching a new programme of educational music production workshops, with world-class tools such as VST plugins, virtual instruments and industry-standard hardware available.

A cafe and record store will also be opened on site, while talks, workshops and community events will also be hosted at the museum.

This will be the first brick-and-mortar space that the museum will operate in permanently, having only run in pop-up form in recent years. Previous projects from the museum have included “I'm Not Okay: An Emo Retrospective” at the Barbican, which welcomed 55,000 visitors over three months.

Visitors to the museum are invited to donate items such as photos, flyers, ticket stubs and memories to the archives to help shape the exhibition narratives.

open image in gallery Rendering of the Museum of Youth Culture ( Museum of Youth Culture )

Jon Swinstead, founder of the Museum of Youth Culture, said the new museum will be “more than a place to look back, it’s a space to participate, contribute, and shape the cultural narrative together.”

“Camden has been synonymous with music and youth culture for decades, making it the natural home for the Museum.”

“We’re creating a space for stories that have often been overlooked but are essential to understanding who we are.

“Youth culture drives innovation, challenges norms, and creates communities – it’s one of the most powerful forces in society,” he adds. “That’s why it matters. And that’s why we want everyone to be part of it. This isn’t just our museum – it’s yours.”

Read more: 20 best museums in London for 2025, from family-friendly days out to galleries filled with famous art