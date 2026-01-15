The colour having a comeback in new car sales – but grey still rules

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Green-coloured car sales in the UK reached a 21-year high in 2025, new figures reveal.

The move has been propelled by the increasing demand for electric models and the apparent want to show off their credentials.

The Society of Motor Manufacturers and Traders (SMMT) reported 99,793 new green cars registered last year, the highest volume since 2004's 118,633 units.

This made green the seventh most popular choice, capturing 4.9% of the market.

Many buyers opting for a green electric car aim to highlight their purchase's environmental credentials.

Overall, battery electric new car uptake hit a record 473,348 units in 2025, a 23.9% rise from 2024, boosting their market share to 23.4% from 19.6%.

open image in gallery Denza's first car in Europe is the Z9GT rivalling the Porsche Taycan Sport Turismo ( BYD )

The overall new car market grew by 3.5% last year.

Grey was the UK’s most popular new car colour for the eighth consecutive year, accounting for 27.6% of all new cars registered in 2025.

Black took second place with a market share of 23.0%, followed by blue (15.2%), white (13.1%) and silver (6.3%).

SMMT chief executive Mike Hawes said: “UK car buyers’ preferences remain pretty consistent, with monochrome continuing to lead in popularity.

“The surge in green, however, matches the growing popularity of electrified cars as the new car market decarbonises.

“As ever, manufacturers are responding by expanding model ranges, colours and finishes, giving UK drivers more opportunities to personalise their vehicles – even if grey matters most.”

