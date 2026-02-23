Contactless train payments finally extended to popular London airport

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Train passengers travelling to Stansted airport will finally be able to use contactless payments on some Greater Anglia routes.

Greater Anglia has announced that contactless tickets will be in operation from Sunday, 8 March. The station at Stansted was scheduled to introduce the service on 14 December, but the project was delayed by nearly three months.

Passengers are able to pass through the ticket barriers at Liverpool Street and Tottenham Hale stations in London and board a train to the airport by tapping their contactless cards, but once they reach Stansted, they are prohibited from tapping out.

This has resulted in fines being handed out to tens of thousands of passengers who have used their contactless or Oyster cards.

Now, some 20 stations across the Greater Anglia network will have working contactless barriers, similar to those seen across the London Underground.

The extension of contactless ticketing will also cover key commuter routes, including to Southend Victoria, Witham, Southend airport, Chelmsford, Harlow Town and Bishop’s Stortford. The recently opened Beaulieu Park station, in Essex, is also included.

open image in gallery The stations where you can use contactless and Oyster on the Greater Anglia network ( Greater Anglia )

Stansted and Southend airports will not, however, will still not accept Oyster cards.

However, not all of the stations on the Greater Anglia network will have contactless or Oyster payments rolled out, including Colchester, Newport and Southminster.

Contactless ticketing allows passengers to pay for individual journeys, combining peak and off-peak fares, which are automatically calculated based on where and when they travel.

Daily and weekly caps will also apply on journeys into and within London.

Greater Anglia’s managing director, Martin Beable, said: “We are pleased to be able to confirm that pay-as-you-go contactless ticketing will be introduced at a further 20 stations from 8 March, making travel across our network simpler and more flexible for customers.

“This extension is another important step in modernising ticketing on the railway, allowing passengers to tap in and out and pay for the journeys they make, while improving the overall experience for those travelling into and out of London.”

Pay-as-you-go contactless will be an option at the following 20 Greater Anglia stations:

Billericay Beaulieu Park Bishop’s Stortford Chelmsford Harlow Mill Harlow Town Hatfield Peverel Hockley Ingatestone Prittlewell Rayleigh Rochford Roydon Sawbridgeworth Stansted Airport Southend Victoria Stansted Mountfitchet Wickford Witham Southend Airport

