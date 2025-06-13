Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

British tourists are increasingly choosing north Africa as a holiday destination, with travel firms reporting a shift away from traditional European hotspots.

The rise in popularity is due to the availability of high-quality hotels in countries such as Egypt, Morocco, and Tunisia, which are significantly cheaper than similar options in Spain, France, and Italy, experts say.

Aviation analysts Cirium have reported a significant increase in flights from UK airports to north Africa, with 19,847 flights projected for this year.

This is more than double the 8,653 flights recorded in 2019.

In comparison, flight numbers to Spain and Portugal are expected to increase by only 10 per cent and 9 per cent respectively during the same period.

This suggests many holidaymakers who want better quality accommodation without paying more are prepared to take a longer flight, despite airlines such as easyJet and Ryanair having seats that do not recline and no onboard entertainment.

open image in gallery Said Bou Said in northern Tunisia ( Getty/iStock )

Flights from Gatwick Airport in West Sussex to Egypt’s Sharm el-Sheikh take about five hours and 20 minutes.

That means spending an extra hour and 45 minutes on a plane compared with trips to the traditional southern Spanish hotspot of Alicante.

EasyJet launched flights between Gatwick and Cape Verde, off the coast of west Africa, in March. This is its longest route serving England.

The flights take six hours and 10 minutes to cover the distance of 2,332 nautical miles.

Travel company Tui said bookings from flight-only and package holiday customers for summer breaks in Egypt are 30 per cent higher compared with a year ago.

It also reported “double-digit growth” for Tunisia and strong demand for Morocco.

open image in gallery The narrow streets and the white and blue painted buildings of the Kasbah of the Udayas in Rabat, Morocco ( Getty Images/iStockphoto )

Tui’s UK commercial director Chris Logan said these three destinations offer “fantastic value for money”, and traditional European destinations find it “hard to compete”.

He said: “There’s good quality accommodation and great weather beyond the traditional summer season.

“Even in the winter months temperatures are mild, making them a perfect choice for year-round travel.”

Tui has increased its flights from the UK to north Africa this summer to meet growing demand, with new routes from Stansted to Enfidha in Tunisia and from Newcastle to Agadir, Morocco.

Online accommodation marketplace Booking.com said it recorded a 68 per cent increase in the number of searches for summer breaks in Tunisia during the first five months of this year, compared with the same period in 2024.

Egypt and Morocco saw rises of 64 per cent and 39 per cent respectively.

open image in gallery The Colossi of Memnon near Luxor, Egypt ( Getty Images/iStockphoto )

Nicki Tempest-Mitchell, managing director at travel agency Barrhead Travel, said Morocco, Egypt and Tunisia offer “incredible value for money” which is “proving increasingly attractive for holidaymakers this year”.

She added: “The investment in high-quality hotels and experiences across these regions is turning the heads of customers who may previously have favoured mainland Europe.

“Although favourites such as Spain and Turkey are still our top-selling destinations, it’s safe to say north Africa is a region to watch over the next few years.”

Julia Lo Bue-Said, chief executive of Advantage Travel Partnership, a network of independent travel agents, said there is a “clear trend toward value-conscious holiday planning”.

She went on: “Ongoing cost of living pressures and squeezed disposable incomes have meant that while people remain committed to taking holidays, they’re increasingly focused on maximising value for money.

“This shift has driven growing popularity for destinations like Morocco, Egypt and Tunisia, which offer more competitive pricing and high-quality accommodation options compared to the more traditional western Mediterranean resorts.”