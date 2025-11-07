Northern Ireland uses ASMR in unique tourism project

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Northern Ireland’s iconic landscapes and vibrant city life are being showcased in a unique new digital project, as Tourism NI launches its first ASMR (autonomous sensory meridian response) track designed to promote relaxation and encourage visitors.

The soothing sounds of waves lapping against the basalt columns of the Giant’s Causeway in Co Antrim and the lively atmosphere of Belfast’s St George’s Market are among the auditory experiences captured.

Entitled ‘Giant Awakening’, the track also digitises the distinctive sounds of Londonderry’s Halloween celebrations, the subterranean echoes of the Marble Arch caves in Co Fermanagh, and the tranquil ambience of Co Antrim’s Glenariff Forest Park.

This innovative production will be accessible on major platforms, including Spotify and YouTube.

ASMR refers to a tingling sensation some individuals experience in response to specific sounds and visual stimuli.

Therapeutic sound practitioner Tessa Ann Greer, who contributed to the project, highlighted the profound impact of natural sounds. "I am delighted to work with Tourism NI on such an innovative and positive campaign – I know only too well the powerful healing qualities of sound," she stated.

"I combine my love of sound with the delivery of therapeutic based classes and events to promote relaxation and self-discovery."

open image in gallery Titanic Belfast is featured in the new tourism project ( Liam McBurney/PA )

To authentically capture the essence of Northern Ireland, Tourism NI collaborated with Belfast-based Redcap Productions and audio production house Felbryn Studios, employing a sound-first approach focused on detailed voiceover, foley, and sound effects.

The production features narration by Belfast’s Alana Kerr Collins, founder of the Belfast Actors’ Studio, who has lent her voice to over 100 audiobooks and performed at prestigious venues like the Grand Opera House.

Fiona Cunningham, Tourism NI PR Manager, expressed hopes that the track would not only aid relaxation but also inspire travel within Northern Ireland this autumn.

"With a wide range of experiences selected for the Giant Awakening track, we wanted to showcase as many unique sounds from Northern Ireland as possible," she explained. "The locations span everything from our world-class tourism attractions to places where the unspoilt sounds of nature ring true."

The diverse attractions and experiences featured in ‘Giant Awakening’ include the Giant’s Causeway, Larchfield Estate, Titanic Belfast, Galgorm, Long Meadow Cider, Armagh Observatory and Planetarium, OM Dark Sky Park and Observatory, Hillsborough Castle and Gardens, the Ulster Orchestra, Marble Arch Caves, St George’s Market, Glenariff Forest Park and Derry Halloween.

The full ‘Giant Awakening’ experience is available at discovernorthernireland.com/giantawakening, with an audio-only version accessible on Spotify.