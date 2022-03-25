P&O Ferries - live: Transport secretary calls for Peter Hebblethwaite to resign
‘I would make this decision again, I’m afraid,’ says Peter Hebblethwaite of mass sackings
The transport secretary has called for the CEO of P&O Ferries, Peter Hebblethwaite to go after he admitted to knowingly breaking the law in the mass sacking of 800 staff.
Grant Shapps said the chief executive of P&O Ferries should resign after his “brazen” and “breathtaking” comments about “knowingly breaking the law”.
Mr Shapps told Sky News: “I thought what the boss of P&O said yesterday about knowingly breaking the law was brazen and breathtaking, and showed incredible arrogance.
“I cannot believe that he can stay in that role having admitted to deliberately go out and use a loophole – well, break the law, but also use a loophole.”
Pressed on whether that meant he was calling for Mr Hebblethwaite to resign “right now”, he said: “Yes.”
Yesterday the firm’s chief executive admitted the firm broke the law by choosing not to consult over the mass sacking of 800 workers on the spot.
When asked by the Conservative MP Nus Ghani if he would “change anything, knowing what you know now”, Peter Hebblethwaite said: “This is the only way to save this business and we have moved to a model that is internationally recognised across the globe and widely used by our competitors.
“I would make this decision again, I’m afraid.”
P&O trying to ‘distract attention’ with claims government knew about job cuts, says Shapps
Grant Shapps said P&O Ferries was trying to “distract attention” from its failure to provide notice of job cuts by claiming it informed him of its plans last year.
The company’s chief executive, Peter Hebblethwaite, said on Thursday that Mr Shapps knew about the intention to slash jobs in November, although that was strongly denied by the Department for Transport.
Asked if Mr Hebblethwaite was “lying” about this, the transport secretary told Sky News: “I’ve sent the note, actually, from the meeting in November, which was with a parent company – DP World – when I was at World Expo, where they simply said the competition’s very tough, the conditions are very tight … and they’ll be looking at the shape of their business. I’ve actually sent the formal civil service note of that meeting.
“I think we can all see that what they’re trying to do is distract attention. The fact of the matter is that they needed to give 45 days’ notice to ministers, in fact to the Secretary of State for Business, if you’re making these kind of redundancies. They did not do that, they did not provide the notice.”
Asked when he first became aware of the crisis at P&O, he said: “I was actually stood at the despatch box on Thursday when news started to come out about it. For completeness, I should say that the night before I was informed by my office that there’d be another round of redundancies at P&O.
“But P&O have made redundancies in the normal way in the past, including particularly during coronavirus, and so that in itself, whilst obviously really unfortunate – if they’d gone through the normal consultation process, worked with the workers, worked with the unions, we wouldn’t be sitting here where we are today.”
