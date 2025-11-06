Palma Airport: What to expect after £440m spent on major renovation

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Holidaymakers travelling through Palma de Mallorca will benefit from a newly-upgraded airport from next summer.

A major €550m (£483m) project is on track to be completed by the end of 2026, according to officials.

Renovations include a new boarding bridge, to reduce the need for bus transfers, and the construction of a walkway between the terminal and car park, according to the Majorca Daily Bulletin.

Javier Marín, chairman of Spanish airport operator Aena, said at a meeting with government officials that the project is progressing well. He reported that roughly 70 per cent of the major renovation was completed.

He explained that the remaining tasks will have little impact on travellers passing through the airport.

Renovation works at the airport were criticised in January after dust entered the terminal, prompting complaints by staff and passengers.

The Balearic government subsequently called on Aena to ensure protective measures are in place. Meanwhile, regular inspections are being carried out to monitor conditions.

The most visible changes are expected to be finished before the next summer tourist season.

Alongside the bridge and walkway, major renovations include an upgrade to the Module D boarding area in the terminal. Flight operations will be moved to Module C until April 2026.

Earlier in the project, the security checkpoint was moved to a more convenient location near the check-in desks.

The new area has 22 arches and 44 passenger security check lines, which are gradually being put into service over the winter.

The security area includes new bag check equipment, meaning passengers do not have to take out electronic devices or liquids from their hand luggage.

An overhaul of the Module A area also took place. The area features a new retail zone and, reportedly, largest McDonald’s in Europe, according to the Majorca Daily Bulletin.

Other new facilities include the more efficient air conditioning and lighting systems.

One of Spain’s busiest airports, some 33.3 million passengers pass through Palma de Mallorca each year. Nearly three-quarters (73 per cent) of passengers travelling through Palma are there for leisure reasons.

The Independent has contacted Aena for comment.

Read more: These are the most beautiful railway stations in the world