Race Across the World locations: Where is the new series filmed?

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The fifth series of Race Across the World returned to our screens on Wednesday, along with a brand-new cast this time navigating themselves through a line-up of destinations from China to India.

The first episode, which aired on 23 April, introduced us to five intrepid duos who set off on a 14,000km race to try and reach the end point on the southernmost tip of India first.

Among the teams are the unlikely duo of previously married couple-turned-friends Yin and Gaz, sisters Elizabeth and Letitia, and young Welsh couple Fin and Sioned.

Completing this year's cast are brothers Brian and Melvyn, as well as mother and son pair Caroline and Tom.

This year, the teams will be trekking across China, Nepal and India. The pairs will travel their way through towns, cities and rural areas with a limited budget and resources carried in backpacks, making decisions as to what transport they will use, which route to take, where they will sleep and how much to spend.

After launching into the race at the Great Wall of China, the teams will aim to reach checkpoints along the way whilst also setting their sights on being the first to reach the final destination.

With this year's race in full swing, here are the locations (we currently know about) across Asia where cameras followed our five new teams for the latest instalment of Race Across the World.

The start

The Great Wall of China

open image in gallery This year’s teams kicked off their journey at the Great Wall of China ( Getty Images/iStockphoto )

The race began at the Great Wall of China, overlooking the village of Huanghuacheng, around 80km north of China’s capital, Beijing. A fitting start for such a long trek, the walk across the entire Great Wall would certainly compete for an extensive journey in itself, stretching over 21,000km. One of the new seven wonders of the world, the Great Wall of China, is the largest manmade project that represents over two thousand years of Chinese history. The series of fortifications starts in the east at Shanhaiguan in Hebei province and ends at Jiayuguan in Gansu province to the west.

Checkpoint one

Huangling, China

open image in gallery Huangling in China is known for drying out chillis and other crops on rooftops ( Getty Images )

Around 2,000km to the south of the Great Wall is the first checkpoint, Huangling in the Jiangxi province, which has nestled on the slopes of Huayi Mountains for over 500 years. This community is famous for its Hui-style architecture and drying chillies on rooftops, creating a colourful birdseye view. This picturesque village, dotted with historical buildings and ancient sites, is surrounded by a scenic spread of lush greenery across the mountain slopes. The teams were told the reach Huangling via cable car, then alight to cross the Leixin Suspension Bridge before finally checking into the Huangling Shaiqiu Hotel.

The end

Kanniyakumari, India

open image in gallery Famous for its sunrise and sunset, the final destination this series is Kanniyakumari, the southernmost point in mainland India ( Getty Images )

To win a prize of £20,000, the teams must reach the endpoint of Kanniyakumari first. Located on the southernmost tip of India and a popular pilgrimage point, Kanniyakumari sits at the converging point of three major bodies of water, the Arabian Sea, the Bay of Bengal and the Indian Ocean. Alongside its sublime coastal views, the town is filled with historic monuments, such as the 95-foot-tall Thiruvalluvar Statue, as well as temples, churches and waterfalls. However, one of its major pulls is being the location for some of the best sunrise and sunset spectacles in the country, as its geography allows for witnessing both, appearing as if the Sun rises and then drops back below the horizon line.

Race Across the World streams Wednesdays at 9pm on iPlayer and BBC One

For more travel news and advice, listen to Simon Calder’s podcast