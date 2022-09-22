Jump to content

New train strike announced for next month as 40,000 rail workers to walk out

Three walkouts now planned for 1, 5 and 8 of October

Chiara Giordano
Thursday 22 September 2022 15:30
<p>Another rail strike has been announced for October</p>

Another rail strike has been announced for October

(Zac Goodwin/PA)

Another rail strike has been announced for next month, continuing the wave of industrial action sweeping the country.

More than 40,000 workers from Network Rail and 15 train operating companies will strike on 8 October in the long-running dispute over pay, jobs and conditions, the Rail, Marititime and Transport (RMT) union has announced.

Rail strikes are already planned on 1 and 5 October, threatening fresh travel chaos for passengers.

RMT general secretary Mick Lynch said it was encouraging the new transport secretary Anne-Marie Trevelyan MP had met with the union – but that the industrial action would continue “for as long as it takes”.

Passengers at Waterloo train station in London during an RMT strike in July

(James Manning/PA)

He said: “We welcome this more positive approach from the government to engage with us as a first step to finding a suitable settlement.

“However, as no new offer has been tabled, our members have no choice but to continue this strike action.

“We will continue to negotiate in good faith, but the employers and government need to understand our industrial campaign will continue for as long as it takes,” he said.

