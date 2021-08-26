Thailand and Montenegro have been downgraded from amber to red in the latest reshuffle of the Scottish government’s traffic light lists for international travel.

It’s expected the UK government’s own updated red, amber and green list changes will mirror those announced by Scotland.

The changes will come into effect in at 4am on 30 August.

Those entering the UK from these destinations will be subject to 11 nights of government-mandated hotel quarantine. This quarantine previously cost £1,750 per solo traveller, but this increased to £2,285 on 12 August.

Red list countries and regions all “present a high public health risk to the UK from known variants of concern, known high-risk variants under investigation or as a result of very high in-country or territory prevalence of Covid-19”, according to the Department for Transport (DfT).

The Scottish government confirmed that these destinations will be moved onto the red list on their website on 26 August.