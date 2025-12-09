Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Royal Caribbean is being sued by the family members of a man who they say was served 33 drinks, was stood on, and injected with a drug used to treat psychotic disorders.

Michael Virgil, 35, died on board the Navigator of the Seas that sailed from Los Angeles to Mexico in December 2024. The 35-year-old’s fiancée, Connie Aguilar, and their son were also aboard the ship.

Virgil’s family filed the suit in Miami on Monday, where the travel giant is based.

open image in gallery Unruly Royal Caribbean passenger stands shirtless in the hallway of cruise ship while trying to break down a door ( Fox 11 )

Aguilar’s complaint accuses Royal Caribbean of negligently serving him alcohol and hiring employees who were inadequately qualified.

At the time of the incident, news outlet Fox11 Los Angeles broadcast video showing a clearly inebriated Virgil.

At one stage, the footage shows Virgil trying to kick down one of the doors, as passengers told Fox11 he threatened to kill people and attacked two crew members.

In response, crew members and security allegedly approached Virgil, tackled him to the ground, and stood on him.

The crew members then allegedly injected Virgil with medication called Haloperidol, which is a prescription medication used to treat psychotic disorders. The captain had allegedly requested this be used. Multiple cans of pepper spray were also allegedly used on Virgil.

“Royal Caribbean crew members, including security personnel, approached [the deceased] in an attempt to subdue him,” the complaint read, according to CBS News.

“Royal Caribbean crew members, including security personnel, then tackled decedent to the ground, stood on decedent’s body with their full weight, and compressed decedent’s body, causing decedent to stop moving.”

open image in gallery Michael Virgil was a passenger on board the Royal Caribbean's Navigator of the Seas in December 2024 when his death occurred ( Getty Images )

At the time, Virgil’s death was ruled as a homicide according to the County of Los Angeles Medical Examiner because of the “combined effects of mechanical asphyxia, obesity, cardiomegaly, and ethanol intoxication.”

Virgil’s lawyers, led by Kevin Haynes, a partner at law firm Kherkher Garcia, LLP, also argued that Royal Caribbean had the right to refuse alcohol but alleged that the company failed to do so. Lawyers also claim the cruise line's marketing of “all you can drink” beverage packages was a factor.

“Michael’s family has suffered unimaginable heartache and torment caused by Royal Caribbean, a mega cruise line that prioritizes profit over passenger safety,” Haynes said.

“Crew members, including security and medical personnel, are required to undergo rigorous competency training; it is very clear that Royal Caribbean is completely negligent in the hiring, training and supervision of its vast fleet of maritime employees.

“What was supposed to be a beautiful family vacation came to an unimaginably tragic end due to the reprehensible way the situation – that should have never occurred – was handled.”

The cruise line’s parent company, Royal Caribbean Group, told USA Today the death of Virgil was a tragedy.

“We were saddened by the passing of one of our guests, [we] worked with authorities on their investigation, and will refrain from commenting any further on pending litigation,” the spokesperson said.