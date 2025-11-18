Ryanair loses landing rights at European airport in rare late flight penalty

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Irish low-cost carrier Ryanair has lost two of its landing slots at Eindhoven Airport after the flights repeatedly arrived late, Dutch newspaper Eindhovens Dagblad reported on Tuesday.

Airport Coordination Netherlands (ACNL), the body that assigns airport slots, found Ryanair had been consistently late on Monday evening flights from Sofia, Bulgaria, and Thursday evening flights from Pisa, Italy.

As a result, ACNL removed the airline from the two slots for next summer's schedule, a penalty it rarely issues, the newspaper said.

ACNL and Ryanair did not immediately reply to requests for comment.

Last month plans were revealed for Ryanair to stop flights from more European airports next summer.

The budget airline is to leave numerous French airports as a result of what it describes as “unviable” tax hikes in the country.

Ryanair had already announced that it would be cancelling all flights to Bergerac, Brive, and Strasbourg in July.

This reduction in service follows Ryanair’s plan to slash 1.2 million seats in its Spanish flight schedule next summer and end all flights to and from Asturias airport.

open image in gallery ( Getty/iStock )

Speaking to French magazine, Challenges, chief commercial officer Jason McGuinness said blamed a tax increase for further cuts to its schedule.

McGuinness said: “They didn’t understand that when you increase taxes by 180 per cent, in Bergerac or Brive, it simply makes those airports economically unviable for us because we operate there on very tight margins.”

“Certainly, we published very good results this week, but even we, the leaders in Europe, are still going to lose money this winter.

“It therefore makes much more sense for us to allocate capacity in regional Italy, for example, because in Italy, three regions – Friuli-Venezia Giulia, Calabria, and Abruzzo – have abolished their version of aviation tax. We allocate capacity based on the lowest costs, to offer the lowest prices.”

He added: “Unfortunately, France is becoming less and less relevant for Ryanair.”