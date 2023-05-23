Sign up to Simon Calder’s free travel email for expert advice and money-saving discounts Get Simon Calder’s Travel email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

A bed and breakfast in Scarborough has been named the best in the world for a third time in a row.

The Toulson Court, which describes itself as being “tastefully decorated” to the “highest standards” has picked up a Travellers’ Choice Best of the Best Hotels 2023 from Tripadvisor in the B&B category.

The accolade comes after the Yorkshire property received over 2,000 “excellent” reviews on the travel review site in the past year. According to Tripadvisor, guests have praised the B&B for “offering a warm welcome, excellent service and little extras – including the singing chef”.

James and Angela Rusden, owners of The Toulson Court Bed and Breakfast, said: “We really were not expecting the amazing news to be crowned World’s Best B&B for the third year running. We are truly amazed and delighted to win this award again. It’s fantastic not only for us, but for the town of Scarborough and all its attractions.”

Four of the top 10 B&B’s in Tripadvisor’s list are British. Making its debut on the global ranking in fourth place is Highcliffe House in Devon, Gloucester House in Weymouth, Dorset, at sixth, and Glencoe Guest House, in the Lake District, at 10th.

Expect an en-suite shower, television and a ‘generous hospitality tray' (The Toulson Court)

Shangri-La The Shard in London has been named as Europe and the UK’s top hotel, as well as the fourth-best in the world, with Pembrokeshire’s Grove of Narberth chosen as the UK’s best small hotel.

Rambagh Palace in Jaipur, India, was named best hotel in the world. The palace-turned-luxurious hotel is known for its polo bar, historic suites, and high tea. In second place was Ozen Reserve Bolifushi in the Maldives, followed in third place by Hotel Colline de France, in Gramado, Brazil.

Those looking for something different might be interested in the Out-of-the-Ordinary Hotels category, which was one in 2023 by Patagonia Camp in Chile. Located within Torres del Paine National Park, this is the first luxury camp in South America, and features a collection of glamorous yurts.