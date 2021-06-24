Travellers are eagerly awaiting the next green list update, set to be on the afternoon of 24 June, with the hope that the slim register of just 11 nations will be expanded in a boost to holidaymakers.

Many rumours have swirled around what might make the quarantine-free holiday list, with Malta, Madeira and the Balearics the main contenders in the frame at the moment.

We need not remind you of the disappointment of the last update on 3 June, which gave Portugal holidaymakers just 106 hours to organise to get back to the UK before the self-isolation deadline.

The update follows a Travel Day of Action on 23 June, in which workers from across the travel industry lobbied the government for action for the battered sector. But will it help ministers’ decisions today?

Environment secretary George Eustice has said that ministers will be approaching any changes with “caution”.

On Friday 25 June at 4pm I’ll be on hand to answer your travel questions about the latest green list changes.

Register to submit your question in the Comments below. If you’re not already a member, click “sign up” in the Comments box to leave your question.

Don’t worry if you can’t see your question – they will be hidden until I join the conversation to answer them.

Then join us live on this page at 4pm as I tackle as many questions as I can.