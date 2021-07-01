Travellers are still digesting the latest green list update, which has seen Malta join the no-quarantine category – with a scattering of Caribbean isles plus Madeira and the Balearics put on the “green watchlist” – meaning the need to self-isolate is removed, with the warning it could be reinstated at short notice.

Plans for fully vaccinated travellers to be able to avoid quarantine have been outlined – but with no start date announced for a measure that would transform travel opportunities.

Meanwhile, countries across Europe are tightening their own border restrictions for British travellers in response to fears over the soaring number of Delta variant cases in the UK; Spain is demanding a negative Covid test from 2 July, while Malta will only accept fully vaccinated Brits.

On Thursday 1 July at 4pm I’ll be on hand to answer your travel questions about the latest rule changes.

Register to submit your question in the Comments below. If you’re not already a member, click “sign up” in the Comments box to leave your question.

Don’t worry if you can’t see your question – they will be hidden until I join the conversation to answer them.

Then join us live on this page at 4pm today as I tackle as many questions as I can within an hour.