The travel industry was finally dealt a good hand on Thursday, when transport secretary Grant Shapps unveiled much-trailed plans for double-vaccinated Britons (and under 18s) to be exempt from quarantine when returning from amber list territories from 19 July.

The move will open up much of Europe, where tourism heavyweights such as Italy, France and Spain are on the amber list. However, many questions about the move remain.

We’re also counting down to the next traffic light reshuffle, due on 15 July: but now the rules have been streamlined for green and amber arrivals, will any amber territories slide to the “red list”, which mandates hotel quarantine?

On Friday 9 July at 1pm I’ll be on hand to answer your travel questions about the latest rule changes.

