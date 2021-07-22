This week is proving extremely busy – and confusing – on planet travel.

On Monday the Balearic Islands of Spain were downgraded to the amber list in the latest reshuffle of the government’s traffic light lists for travel, prompting a stampede of holidaymakers back to the UK.

Meanwhile France has been shuffled into a new “amber plus” category, mandating quarantine for everybody crossing the Channel to the UK regardless of vaccination status.

And the two latest additions to the thin list of quarantine-free locations in Europe, Bulgaria and Croatia (now on the green and green watchlist respectively), have tightened their entry restrictions for Britons.

It’s not all bad news. Double vaccinated Britons and under 18s returning from amber list countries (most of Europe) now don’t need to quarantine on arrival in the UK, but rather follow “green” rules, which mean one post-arrival PCR test.

