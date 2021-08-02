From this week, residents of the US and the EU (sans France) are able to travel to Britain without quarantine if they’re fully jabbed. The move paves the way for families and friends to reunite without the threat of quarantine, though it has come much too late to rescue the summer for the UK’s currently non-existent inbound tourism industry.

The decision to allow overseas visitors – and UK expatriates vaccinated abroad – to avoid self-isolation on entry from amber list countries came into effect at 4am on 2 August.

The rule change comes ahead of the next update to the green, amber and red lists this week, expected on Thursday 5 August; and questions remain over the status of France (currently on the bespoke “amber plus” list) and ongoing concerns over infections in Spain.

The foreign secretary, Dominic Raab, has confirmed that mandatory quarantine was kept in place for arrivals from France was “based on the prevalence of the so-called Beta variant, in particular in the Réunion bit of France”.

Many people are struggling to understand why Réunion itself remains on the plain amber list.

Ahead of the review to the travel traffic light lists, at 12 noon on Tuesday, 3 August I’ll be on hand to answer your travel questions about the latest rule changes.

Register to submit your question in the Comments below. If you’re not already a member, click “sign up” in the Comments box to leave your question.

Don’t worry if you can’t see your question – they will be hidden until I join the conversation to answer them.

Then join us live on this page at 12pm on Tuesday as I tackle as many questions as I can within an hour.