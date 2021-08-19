It’s nearly that time again: one week to go until the next round of travel traffic light roulette, when we see which lucky destinations the Department for Transport has deigned to upgrade to the green and amber lists (and which less fortunate locales will be plunged into red).

But even if a destination goes green, a traveller must still take a minimum of two tests - one lateral flow and one PCR - to return from abroad. And that’s even if they’re fully vaccinated.

The last few weeks has seen calls for the government to crack down on expensive private testing schemes, after it emerged a number of firms are charging holidaymakers through the nose, while others have been accused of letting PCRs stack up unsupervised at public drop-off points.

So, is it still too much hassle to book your next break? Join me at 4pm today, 19 August, when I’ll be on hand to answer your travel questions about all the latest rules and restrictions.

Register to submit your question in the Comments below. If you’re not already a member, click “sign up” in the Comments box to leave your question.

Don’t worry if you can’t see your question – they will be hidden until I join the conversation to answer them.

Then join us live on this page from 4-5pm as I tackle as many questions as I can within an hour.