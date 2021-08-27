It’s that time again: the dreaded travel traffic light roulette has come and gone, with the latest updates dumped unceremoniously by the Department for Transport (DfT) on Thursday evening.

There was little movement this time around, and not much to get excited about within the lacklustre changes, other than the addition of Canada to the green list - welcome news for those with family there who haven’t been able to visit the UK without quarantining up until now.

The DfT deigned to give six other destinations the green light too: the Azores, Denmark, Finland, Liechtenstein, Lithuania and Switzerland.

Less fortunate were Thailand and Montenegro, which both plunged from amber onto the dreaded red list, necessitating a lengthy and costly stay in hotel quarantine for inbound travellers.

Despite hopes for Turkey and the Maldives, among others, nothing managed to make the leap in the other direction from red to amber.

The changes will come into effect from 4am on Monday 30 August.

