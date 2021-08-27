The latest travel traffic light roulette updates have taken effect, with changes from the Department for Transport (DfT) in force as of Monday.

In the wake of the most recent announcement on 26 August, a madcap scramble home ensued for travellers staying in the newly red-listed Montenegro and Thailand.

The former saw a dramatic arrival for easyJet passengers, who touched down in London just two minutes before the arbitrary deadline at 4am on 30 August after a technical issue with the original aircraft resulted in passengers having to be shuttled to Croatia to fly home from there.

The captain described the journey as “the most stressful three hours of my life”.

It was yet another example of how the government’s current raft of restrictions punishes travellers bold enough to venture further afield.

So, should you ignore the risk and book your next holiday? Join me at 4pm today, 2 September, when I’ll be on hand to answer your travel questions about all the latest rules and restrictions.

