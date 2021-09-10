Ever since the latest travel update on 26 August, there have been hints that international travel is starting to open up again, albeit cautiously.

On Tuesday, Canada started receiving fully vaccinated international visitors, a move that countries such as Switzerland, Germany and Belgium have also embraced.

US travellers have had a step backwards, however, as the EU moved the country to its ‘unsafe’ list due to the high number of Covid cases - prompting countries including Italy, Denmark and Sweden to up their restrictions for testing and quarantine for travellers from the States.

Meanwhile, many of Europe’s most popular destinations remain on the amber list, with the country waiting to see if any will move to green at the next travel update - expected next Wednesday or Thursday (15 or 16 September).

