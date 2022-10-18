Ask Me Anything: Simon Calder to answer your questions on Cost of Travel crisis, budget breaks and winter sun
Ask our expert how to make your holiday money go further
Rising inflation, surging energy bills, the plummeting pound and a fourth chancellor in as many months... It’s enough to make anyone want to take a holiday.
But, as the cost of living crisis bites, how can Brits make their travel money go further?
The Independent’s travel correspondent is here to help, whether you’re looking to bag bargain flights this autumn or book some much-needed winter sun.
Our expert Simon Calder will be on hand from 4-5pm, British time, on Thursday 20 October to answer all your travel questions in an ‘Ask me anything’ event. He will be answering live in the comments section below.
Register to submit your question in the comments box under this article. If you’re not already a member, click “sign up” in the comments section to leave your question.
Don’t worry if you can’t see your question – they will be hidden until Simon joins the conversation to answer them.
Then join us live on this page from 4pm as Simon tackles as many of your travel queries as he can within an hour.
