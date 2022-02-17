Ask Me Anything: Simon Calder answers your questions as travel restrictions ease

After almost two years of onerous restrictions – and some outright travel bans – coronavirus rules are easing rapidly across the world.

On Monday 21 February Australia is set to end its international isolation, welcoming back fully vaccinated tourists, family visitors and business travellers.

Yet complex rules on testing – and flight connections – remain. In addition, the largest state down under, Western Australia, is keeping its frontiers closed for now.

In Europe, the pace of change is accelerating. In the past week France, Spain, Norway and Switzerland have all reduced their barriers to travel.

So what do these changes mean for your future plans?

