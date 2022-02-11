After months of tightened travel restrictions in response to Omicron, the UK has finally dropped its onerous rules for all international arrivals.

Fully vaccinated travellers no longer need any tests, either pre-departure or post-arrival.

Unvaccinated arrivals no longer need to undergo 10 days of quarantine, requiring instead to present a negative test before travelling to the UK and take one PCR test within two days of arrival.

Various countries across Europe are relaxing entry rules - while simultaneously imposing expiration dates for domestic vaccine passes.

So what do these changes mean for your future travel plans?

