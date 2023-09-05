Singapore is offering $225 cat cruises with four-course dinner on luxury ship

Sign up to Simon Calder’s free travel email for expert advice and money-saving discounts Get Simon Calder’s Travel email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Simon Calder’s Travel email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

A Singaporean cruise company is offering cat owners a chance to sail and dine with their pets on the world’s first cat-friendly dinner cruise.

Tall Ship Adventures will host up to 15 felines and 130 passengers on sunset cruises sailing for 2.5 hours from the resort island of Sentosa, Singapore.

Cats and owners will board the 47m luxury tall ship the Royal Albatross – now kitted with a cat playground, Cat Lounge and cat hammocks the company has coined “cat-banas” – from 6.30pm on selected dates.

The cat-friendly cruise will set owners back $225 (£132), with child tickets priced at $125 (£73); felines go free.

‘Cat-banas’ line the ship (AFP via Getty Images)

Meaty PetCubes sachets of “Trial Pack Cat Food” made from chicken or beef are served as dinner for the guests of honour on the “purrfect” cat cruise.

Meanwhile, owners feast on a four-course meal of gourmet dishes. Prawns, salmon, chicken and pavlova are on the current menu (and furry friends get a seat at the table).

Upgrades to packages “Meow-tastic VIC” and the “Purr-fect Birthday” will set feline families back $750 (£439.38) and $650 (£380.79) respectively, with bottles of champagne, bouquets of roses and an extended seven-course dinner menu for two adults included in the deals.

Skills and welfare masterclasses with cat experts are featured on deck for cat lovers to socialise and Tall Ship Adventures says it intends the voyage to “integrate cats more into our human lifestyles”.

The cat cruise was inspired by the company's dog-friendly journeys, on offer since 2021, and aims to celebrate Singapore’s “love for cats and the Cat aka Kucinta”.

Guidelines state that to board the cruise all cats must be under the supervision of an owner and comfortable wearing a harness and lead for safety purposes. Every feline must also be vaccinated, sterilised, parasite-free and over four months old to enjoy the sunset sea views.