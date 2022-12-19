Stormzy in ‘passport row’ before reportedly missing World Cup final

Sign up to Simon Calder’s free travel email for weekly expert advice and money-saving discounts Get Simon Calder’s Travel email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

The rapper and singer Stormzy was reportedly seen arguing with check-in staff at Heathrow Airport on Saturday, over what appeared to be an issue with his passport.

A fellow passenger spotted the star seemingly getting frustrated with Heathrow check-in agents, and filmed the disagreement.

In the clip, which was shared with The Sun, a tall man alleged to be Stormzy is seen saying: “This year, all year...” in a loud, exasperated voice.

When the airline agent asks him about it, he says, “the same passport, the exact same passport,” waving his travel document in the air as he emphasises: “The SAME passport. I’ve got one passport.”

Qatar is also mentioned as a destination in the conversation; the singer was reportedly booked to travel to the Qatari capital of Doha to watch Sunday’s World Cup final between France and Argentina.

Photos were taken of the frustrated artist sitting on his suitcase at the check-in desk as airline staff gathered round him, checking his phone for information.

Onlookers told the newspaper that the performer had been checking in for a Qatar Airways flight to when the problem arose.

“It looked like staff were making the point there was some sort of passport issue,” one eyewitness told reporters.

“He was very frustrated.”

The same onlooker told The Sun that shortly after the disagreement, the star left the airport terminal and got into a car.

The Independent has approached Stormzy’s representation and Qatar Airways for comment.

