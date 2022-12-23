✕ Close Passengers expected to face ‘two hour queues’ at Gatwick amid strikes, says airport boss

Strikes by Border Force staff could last for up to six months, a union has warned as workers walk out for the first time today in a row over pay and conditions.

Mark Serwotka, general secretary of the Public and Commercial Services (PCS) union, urged ministers to “get around the negotiating table” and make a better pay offer.

“Our strike mandate lasts right up until May,” he told the BBC earlier this morning. “We will be supporting this action up to May and we would re-ballot again if we have to.”

Air passengers have been warned to expect delays after Border Force staff who usually check passports start their strike action.

Striking Border Force staff are joined by employees at the National Highways, Driver and Vehicle Standards Agency and the Royal Mail in staging walkouts.

Members of the Rail, Maritime and Transport union at Network Rail are to strike again tomorrow, with passengers warned to travel by train only if “absolutely necessary”.

In other travel news, a severe traffic warning has been issued to drivers as millions of people embark on Christmas getaway journeys.